A gorgeous white and wooden house in East Hampton, New York

Situated amidst 1.4 acres of lush greenery and manicured lawns, this contemporary and stylish home is a stunning combination of wood and white concrete. Its hilly site and proximity to tall trees make the setting country-like yet urban, since the house is close to all facilities as well. The architects at Eisner Design were approached to enlarge the kitchen and dining of the original building, and a den was also created on the ground floor to connect the interiors with the pool directly. The rich wooden cladding on the exterior of the abode visually integrates it with its natural surroundings, while large glass windows allow sunlight to flood all rooms with ease. The bedrooms are spacious and come with seating areas, and a new master bedroom was also introduced on the first floor. Sustainable measures were also undertaken and the heating system was improved to ensure greater efficiency.