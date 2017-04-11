A gorgeous white and wooden house in East Hampton, New York

Situated amidst 1.4 acres of lush greenery and manicured lawns, this contemporary and stylish home is a stunning combination of wood and white concrete. Its hilly site and proximity to tall trees make the setting country-like yet urban, since the house is close to all facilities as well. The architects at Eisner Design were approached to enlarge the kitchen and dining of the original building, and a den was also created on the ground floor to connect the interiors with the pool directly. The rich wooden cladding on the exterior of the abode visually integrates it with its natural surroundings, while large glass windows allow sunlight to flood all rooms with ease. The bedrooms are spacious and come with seating areas, and a new master bedroom was also introduced on the first floor. Sustainable measures were also undertaken and the heating system was improved to ensure greater efficiency.
Generous amounts of wood cladding contrast the starkness of the white volume, besides making the facade appear warm and welcoming. While the roofs of the wooden volumes are flat, the white section enjoys a slightly sloping avatar. This creates visual depth and interest for onlookers. Neat pavers lead you to the entrance, while verdant greenery makes a refreshing statement.
A massive blue pool greets us in the backyard and it must be very refreshing during summer months. The rear side of the house is a mix of wood and white too, just like the facade. There are more glass windows on this side to allow inhabitants to admire the outdoors. A wooden walkway leads you from the pool to the house, making the environment earthy and soothing.
The double-height living space features contemporary and sleek furniture, abstract paintings and a classy fireplace built into a gray brick-clad wall. Slim floating wooden shelves appear above the fireplace to display artifacts.
From this vantage point, you can see how the wall behind the sofa accommodates more floating shelves for showcasing collectibles. The white part of the wall has been devoted to slim strips of frosted glass for unique aesthetic appeal. Massive glass windows flood the living area with sunlight and connect it with a spacious wooden terrace, while colorful cushions jazz up the neutral hues of this space.
Smooth white walls reflect the sunlight streaming in through the large sliding glass doors, making the dining space look bright and cheerful. The dark furniture here contrasts the walls and complements the wooden floor, and the doors open up the area to the airy terrace. This arrangement is especially perfect when parties are hosted.
Lavish use of white and a warm wooden floor make this modern kitchen soothing and bright. Trendy cabinets offer tons of storage space, while chrome appliances add a shine! Neat white stools at the island allow you to grab a bite while chatting with the chef.
Done up mostly in wood and white, this bedroom seems cozy and relaxing. The inbuilt closet near the bed is ideal for storing everything, while the wooden headboard is a warm touch.
Large glass windows fill the other bedrooms with tons of natural light, while the soothing and neutral color palette promises undisturbed sleep. The seating areas are conveniently located near the windows, and printed cushions and abstract paintings add color here and there.
White and gray join hands to make this modern bathroom serene and elegant. A sleek glass panel keeps the shower nook separate, while a large mirror and trendy fixtures add to the spacious and attractive ambiance.
