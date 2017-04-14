Your browser is out-of-date.

14 classic bathroom ideas loaded with a chic flair

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Classic style bathroom
Bathroom designers have time & again stressed upon the fact that a fresh, beautiful and stylish bathroom could conveniently be the ultimate finishing touch for your home. It is your intimate space that, if tastefully done up, could be an inspiration for you to wash away your tensions & rejuvenate yourself. For this very reason, bathroom design is an essential part & parcel of interior design of any home.

There are a number of design styles to choose from- Scandinavian, colonial, rustic, classic, modern, country, etc. Today at homify we are bringing you 14 classic bathroom ideas which are full of the quintessential chic essence in every element, that defines the classic style. Bathtub, washbasin, shower cubicle, vanity, sanitary ware, tiles, color palette- every detail of a bathroom with a classic design is replete with an exemplar elegance that wins you over with its refreshing, serene yet jazzy character. You can always zing up your bathroom space with accessories like vibrant rugs, Bonsai planters or mosaic tiles. A classic bathroom, however, is decked up with latent modishness in its sophisticated grace.

Take a peek at these 14 classic bathrooms that are bound to inspire you with chic ideas to copy. Get, set, go!

1. Spacious & dreamy in beige, this one is pretty as a picture.

Beautiful Classic Bathroom homify Classic style bathroom Beige bathroom,bath,classic,freestanding bathtub,ensuite,traditional,bathroom furniture
homify

Beautiful Classic Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

2. Stylishly embellished in woody impressions.

large apartment in classic style in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Classic style bathroom
Rubleva Design

large apartment in classic style in Moscow

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

3. This one is all about delicate hues & ample natural light.

Classic styled bathroom homify Classic style bathroom
homify

Classic styled bathroom

homify
homify
homify

4. Inviting elegance all around- be it the luxurious shower cabin or the unique marble-top vanity.

Luxury Master Bath, Dahl House Design LLC Dahl House Design LLC Classic style bathroom
Dahl House Design LLC

Luxury Master Bath

Dahl House Design LLC
Dahl House Design LLC
Dahl House Design LLC

5. The magical charm of white.

幸福新古典, 祥祥設計有限公司 祥祥設計有限公司 Classic style bathroom
祥祥設計有限公司

祥祥設計有限公司
祥祥設計有限公司
祥祥設計有限公司

6. Celebrating the ageless allure of wood & white.

Master Bath Clean Design Classic style bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

7. Neutral palette, mosaic tiles, wooden ceiling beams, dark mahogany accents & dual bath facility- this bathroom simply nails it!

Bagno con mosaico, RenderLab RenderLab Classic style bathroom
RenderLab

RenderLab
RenderLab
RenderLab

8. Refreshing touches of green in tranquil white jazz.

Life Time Vinyl Shutters homify Classic style bathroom shutters,vinyl,plantation shutters,white shutters,plastic,Uk
homify

Life Time Vinyl Shutters

homify
homify
homify

9. Tones of beige and an engaging stance.

Skolkov wood, Alena Gorskaya Design Studio Alena Gorskaya Design Studio Classic style bathroom Beige
Alena Gorskaya Design Studio

Alena Gorskaya Design Studio
Alena Gorskaya Design Studio
Alena Gorskaya Design Studio

10. Contemporary class rings in radiant style.

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Bright & classy, this one dazzles in ceramic charm & granite gloss.

A mostra de arquitetura Casa Show Perucaba, no Condomínio Reserva do Perucaba, Arapiraca, Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bathroom
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

12. Woody goodness complements pastel warmth in this aesthetic space.

Дизайн-проект 3-й квартиры, Лилия Панкова Лилия Панкова Classic style bathroom
Лилия Панкова

Лилия Панкова
Лилия Панкова
Лилия Панкова

13. Singing a commodious melody, this classic tiled beauty is a visual delight.

Novedades Sanchis 2015/2016, SANCHIS SANCHIS Classic style bathroom
SANCHIS

SANCHIS
SANCHIS
SANCHIS

14. Copper hints and intricate patterns bedeck this bathroom done up with grayish blue suggestions.

ШАТО ЛЯ РОШ , Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой Classic style bathroom
Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой

Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой
Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой
Мастерская интерьера Юлии Шевелевой
Does your bathroom boast of the classic poise?

