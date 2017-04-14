14 classic bathroom ideas loaded with a chic flair

Bathroom designers have time & again stressed upon the fact that a fresh, beautiful and stylish bathroom could conveniently be the ultimate finishing touch for your home. It is your intimate space that, if tastefully done up, could be an inspiration for you to wash away your tensions & rejuvenate yourself. For this very reason, bathroom design is an essential part & parcel of interior design of any home.

There are a number of design styles to choose from- Scandinavian, colonial, rustic, classic, modern, country, etc. Today at homify we are bringing you 14 classic bathroom ideas which are full of the quintessential chic essence in every element, that defines the classic style. Bathtub, washbasin, shower cubicle, vanity, sanitary ware, tiles, color palette- every detail of a bathroom with a classic design is replete with an exemplar elegance that wins you over with its refreshing, serene yet jazzy character. You can always zing up your bathroom space with accessories like vibrant rugs, Bonsai planters or mosaic tiles. A classic bathroom, however, is decked up with latent modishness in its sophisticated grace.

Take a peek at these 14 classic bathrooms that are bound to inspire you with chic ideas to copy. Get, set, go!