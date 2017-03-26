We know that we often say that the kitchen is the heart of the home, but if you are like most of us here at homify, we just love our bed, but then again, who doesn't? When we are in it, we don't want to leave, and then when we are out of bed, all we can think of is to get back in. (Somehow I feel that made total sense to you, you are just there reading and nodding along.)

So this one is for all you dream lovers out there, that are eager to get back to bed, we give you 37 of the most original headboards ever! Shall we?