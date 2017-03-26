Your browser is out-of-date.

37 of the most original headboards ever!

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
ARTFUL COLOR, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Modern Bedroom
We know that we often say that the kitchen is the heart of the home, but if you are like most of us here at homify, we just love our bed, but then again, who doesn't? When we are in it, we don't want to leave, and then when we are out of bed, all we can think of is to get back in. (Somehow I feel that made total sense to you, you are just there reading and nodding along.)

So this one is for all you dream lovers out there, that are eager to get back to bed, we give you 37 of the most original headboards ever! Shall we? 

1. With numbers.

Casa para estudantes, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

2. With doors or vintage looking doors.

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

3. The pallet look.

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

4. Geometric wallpaper design.

Moradia 20 Algarve, Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha Modern Bedroom Multicolored
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

5. Headboards with lights.

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. With views, both inside and outside.

40 Fotos de uma casa brutal _ Quinta do Arnado, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

7. White leather.

Apartamento no Porto, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

8. For those who love waking up to the sun.

Apartamento no Porto, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

9. Simple, with delicate prints.

50s Apartment (Serviced) - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Eclectic style bedroom
MUDA Home Design

50s Apartment (Serviced)—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

10. One with decor and the other without.

NiceWay Cascais Hostel - Life Bedroom - Cascais, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Commercial spaces Hotels
MUDA Home Design

NiceWay Cascais Hostel—Life Bedroom—Cascais

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

11. With the use of different materials and shelves.

MORADIA ALENTEJO, Artica by CSS Artica by CSS Modern Bedroom
Artica by CSS

Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

12. Indigo blue.

Apartamento São Sebastião, Artica by CSS Artica by CSS Modern Bedroom
Artica by CSS

Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

13. A lighter blue for a more romantic feel.

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style bedroom
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

14. Pendant lighting is aesthetically pleasing and kinda artsy.

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style bedroom
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

15. Bold colors for the decor and hard concrete to back it up.

ARTFUL COLOR, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Modern Bedroom
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

16. Wood painted in white.

Prédio Turístico em Santa Catarina, Lisboa, alma portuguesa alma portuguesa BedroomAccessories & decoration
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

17. When two beds become one.

Apartamento Alma Lusa, uma casa portuguesa, com certeza!, alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style bedroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

18. A mirror.

Um convite a dormir e sonhar com castelos e princesas, alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style bedroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

19. Repurposed wood.

Um apartamento com um toque descontraído de campo em plena cidade., alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Country style bedroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

20. Wood but painted in blue.

Casa Sul, um lugar onde se sente a alma portuguesa. , alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Rustic style bedroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

21. A minimal shelf.

CASA EM FORMA DE ABRAÇO , pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Rustic style bedroom Stone Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

22. Zigzag wallpaper with plenty of pops of colors.

Girly Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern Bedroom
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

23. Indian style.

Morocan Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern Bedroom
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

24. Headboard in zigzag decor.

African Juju Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern Bedroom
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

25. Amazing blue mural.

Arabian Room, Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores Modern Bedroom
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores
Ana Rita Soares- Design de Interiores

26. Tropical and classical meet.

BLOSSOM, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores Modern Bedroom
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

27. Low headboard with plants.

LOVE VILLA, Catarina Batista Studio Catarina Batista Studio Modern Bedroom Ceramic
Catarina Batista Studio

Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

28. Matching walls to pillows.

LOVE MAISON, Catarina Batista Studio Catarina Batista Studio Modern Bedroom
Catarina Batista Studio

Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

29. Neutral tones to soothe you.

Apartamento T3, Decoracoes Gina, Lda Decoracoes Gina, Lda BedroomBeds & headboards
Decoracoes Gina, Lda

Decoracoes Gina, Lda
Decoracoes Gina, Lda
Decoracoes Gina, Lda

30. Another wall matching the pillows.

DECORAÇÃO DE HOSTEL - Piso 1 (Audição), White Glam White Glam BedroomBeds & headboards
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

31. Bold wallpaper with two windows.

DECORAÇÃO DE HOSTEL - Piso 2 (Tato), White Glam White Glam Commercial spaces Hotels
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

32. Symmetry.

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO ARROIOS - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES Modern Bedroom
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

33. Wood work.

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO ARROIOS - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES Modern Bedroom
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

34. Poetry.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

35. Hand painted.

homify Modern Kid's Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

36. More poetry.

APARTAMENTO TURÍSTICO BAIRRO ALTO I - LISBOA, TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES Eclectic style bedroom
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES
TRAÇO 8 INTERIORES

37. Photographs.

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern Bedroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

If you liked these ideas, check this article out! 15 ideas for wooden furniture you should show your carpenter

Which one(s) did you like the most?

