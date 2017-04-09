A beautifully renovated and extended Victorian building

Thanks to the architects at E2 Architecture + Interiors, this Victorian building on Kingsland Road in London was refurbished elegantly and a two-story extension was made to the rear. The owners wanted to accommodate a shop and music studio in this building besides using it as their residence. And this achieved beautifully. Large glass windows fill the residential part with natural light, while a newly-built terrace offers scope for outdoor entertainment. The interiors are very modern and soothing too.
A long skylight was created right next to the seating arrangement on the terrace, so that sunlight gets to flood the staircase which leads to the living room downstairs.
The earthiness of the old brick building makes it look charming and warm. You can see how the ground floor has been reserved for the studio and shop, while the upper floors are used for living purposes by the owners. Large and modern glass windows let sunlight flood the interiors, and keep the home cozy.
Lined with large gray tiles, the spacious and airy terrace looks elegant and contrasts the rustic charm of the brick wall. Stylish and sleek furniture allow you to relax and sunbathe here as you chat with loved ones and relish hot meals. Potted greens make for a refreshing touch.
A comfy L-shaped sofa, a brightly striped rug and lush potted greens make the living space inviting and contemporary. Large glass windows bring in sunlight, while the wooden flooring contrasts the smooth white walls nicely.
Right behind the sofa is a stylish wood and white staircase which takes you to the terrace. The wall to its left has been cleverly used to accommodate shelves for organizing books. Very ingenious use of space, we think!
Large glass windows and doors set in black frames abound in this house, so that the interiors stay sunny and cheerful during the day. When open, they allow outside air to rush in and freshen up the rooms.
