A stately house with sober interiors + floor plans!

Welcome to an impressive double-storied house in Poland, with trendy and comfortable interiors. The color palette is neutral both on the outside and inside, while stylish lights lend visual appeal here and there. Simple and modern furniture along with a spacious wooden deck in the backyard ensure that the inhabitants get to indulge in both indoor and outdoor pleasures. Read on to know more about this creation by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL.
Gently sloping dark gray roofs keep the countryside charm alive, while the smooth white walls make the house look large and bright. Large glass windows allow sunlight to flood the interiors, and the garage door complements the roofs nicely. The boundary wall for the front facade is composed of gray stones and blackened steel, and looks extremely stately.
From this vantage point, you can see how the three other sides of the property are secured with steel wire fences. This allows a passerby to admire the lush green lawn and manicured bushes inside. Note how the amount of glazing on the street-side wall is minimal to protect the family’s privacy.
Large glass windows and stylish glass balustrades for the upper floor balcony visually open up the backside of the house to the green yard. The wooden deck is also perfect for sunbathing, relaxing, hosting picnics and barbecues, while the children can play around without a care.
The neatly stepped wooden deck lends a very warm and cozy touch to the austere white and gray house. It hugs the entire backside closely, and a part of it is shaded as well by the projecting upper floor balcony.
White and black is the color scheme of this small but trendy living space. A comfortable L-shaped sofa, an inbuilt fireplace and a uniquely-shaped coffee table make this area perfect for entertaining guests, while the asymmetrical drape is an unusual touch.
Smooth and minimal cabinets offer ample storage space in the open kitchen, while the dining arrangement is truly ultramodern. Chic lamps hang over the dining table, while a sleek textured column visually demarcates the kitchen from other zones.
Bold black steps combine with sea-green glass balustrades for a stunning look while going up or down. The landing wall boasts of a brick-finish and cove lighting peeping from behind the thick black frame.
Black and white is the color scheme in this bedroom, just like in the common areas, and they make a very powerful statement here. A large and plush bed, sheer window drapes and a gorgeous chandelier constitute the bedroom’s minimalist decor.
Quirky pendant lamps hang from the ceiling like shooting stars in this otherwise simple bathroom, to make a striking style statement. A large mirror, a door embedded with circular glass panels and trendy fixtures add to the attraction.
Glossy black and white tiles and chic sanitary wares are this modern bathroom’s highlights. The sink cabinet is very storage-friendly as well.
An open plan layout merges the living with the kitchen and dining on the ground floor. You will find a study and small bathroom here too.
The first floor comprises of a quite large master bedroom and two other modestly-sized bedrooms. A spacious bathroom and a big balcony also accompany the sleeping quarters here.
Here’s another tour - Stunning mansion in which the old meets the new