A stately house with sober interiors + floor plans!

Welcome to an impressive double-storied house in Poland, with trendy and comfortable interiors. The color palette is neutral both on the outside and inside, while stylish lights lend visual appeal here and there. Simple and modern furniture along with a spacious wooden deck in the backyard ensure that the inhabitants get to indulge in both indoor and outdoor pleasures. Read on to know more about this creation by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL.