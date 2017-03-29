Bedrooms with the dreamiest views

You can create a stunning, welcoming and enjoyable bedroom with clever furniture and great wall color choices, but ask any interior designer what the real key is to garnering a comfortable and relaxing space and they'll tell you that a great view is critical! Naturally, your bed will be a pivotal part of your design scheme, but just imagine what an impact it would have to place it opposite a terrific view that just lulls you into a deep sleep every evening. Heavenly, right? Well, if you aren't sure how to capture a gorgeous view, don't worry, as we have found some bedrooms that make it look so simple. As you'll soon see, you can even create your own perfect vista! Let's take a look.
We love how the terrace here is not only super cute, but also vibrant and colorful, as that MUST lead to some wonderful dreams! Matching the bedroom perfectly, the bright pink wall is something you could definitely recreate on your balcony!
This bedroom is a view unto itself, but look past the stunning detailing and you'll see a gorgeous courtyard garden that is bound to give you sweet dreams! The plants give added room privacy too, which is wonderful!
If all things pared back and simple soothe your mind and soul, what better view to look out on than this concrete paradise? A few green touches and smooth steps make for a really calming outlook, from the bed.
There's no concerns about color clashing here, as a wonderfully neutral bedroom has been lifted by the view of luscious greenery outside! No wonder there are so many windows!
We know that not everybody will have a bedroom in a glass box, but we can't deny that having panoramic views out into a zen garden isn't tempting us to design one! The private, yet open, feeling here is such an interesting juxtaposition, but the views are really unique.
Here's a fantastic idea for any of you living in a city! Instead of trying to capture a nice view, make your own, by adding a terrace to your bedroom and finishing it in stunning materials and with gorgeous plants. It'll be like your very own Garden of Eden that helps you drift off to sleep!
We can't stop staring at this bedroom! With sliding doors offering a totally open-plan space that leads out into a charming courtyard garden, this bedroom must feel fresh, natural and cozy all year round! Can you imagine how pretty this view must be, after a snowfall? Wow!
If you are always on the lookout for a new bedroom scheme, take a look at this article for some inspiration: Embracing neutrality in your bedroom: 7 examples.