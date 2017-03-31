Transform your living room with cozy rustic suggestions (11 of them)

Rustic style of interior design is quite popular because of its refreshing details & earthy appeal. Room decorators and interior designers are increasingly turning towards a different style to impart a unique look to the home spaces, and the rustic style fills up living spaces with an endearing homey vibe.

All the spaces- bedroom, conservatory, terrace, dining room, bathroom, garden or hallway- can be bedecked in the rustic style, employing natural materials like wood and stone for detailing of walls, floors, ceilings, furniture or decoration to introduce a snug & comfy yet modish ambiance.

Today’s homify story offers you amazing ideas to copy in your living room and make it into a social space oozing with sophisticated rusticity sans over the top furnishings & decor. Have a closer look & be inspired!