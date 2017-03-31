Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Transform your living room with cozy rustic suggestions (11 of them)

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Living room Bricks White
Loading admin actions …

Rustic style of interior design is quite popular because of its refreshing details & earthy appeal. Room decorators and interior designers are increasingly turning towards a different style to impart a unique look to the home spaces, and the rustic style fills up living spaces with an endearing homey vibe.

All the spaces- bedroom, conservatory, terrace, dining room, bathroom, garden or hallway- can be bedecked in the rustic style, employing natural materials like wood and stone for detailing of walls, floors, ceilings, furniture or decoration to introduce a snug & comfy yet modish ambiance.

Today’s homify story offers you amazing ideas to copy in your living room and make it into a social space oozing with sophisticated rusticity sans over the top furnishings & decor.  Have a closer look & be inspired!

1. Employing warm wooden finesse, golden glow of decent lighting and with some cushy furnishings thrown in, you could create your own snug sanctum.

LK&909, LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o. LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o. Living room
LK &amp; Projekt Sp. z o.o.

LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o.
LK &amp; Projekt Sp. z o.o.
LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o.

2. It is all about the raw charm of wood & stone; don’t miss the log planter!

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Living room
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

3. The finished wood & log stairway is flanked by the brick wall that serves as a backdrop for the chic fireplace & modern wall decoration- a healthy dose of homespun invite!

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Living room Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

4. Unpolished gray chunks of stone, logs of wood and brick-style stone walls- this comfy living room sings appealing rustic notes.

​눈먼고래 , Z_Lab Z_Lab Living room
Z_Lab

Z_Lab
Z_Lab
Z_Lab

5. Woody hues & textures, and a bit of wicker do the trick for this elegant space.

ishibe house, ALTS DESIGN OFFICE ALTS DESIGN OFFICE Living room Wood Brown
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

6. The stone wall panel housing the fireplace and lavish wooden details make you feel like you are relaxing in a countryside cottage.

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Living room Stone Brown
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Cottage on the River

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Solid wood can nail the rustic look, as in this integrated living room with the wooden top table, wood & log stools and the handle-free wall cabinetry bearing wooden doors.

山林曉居, 潤澤明亮設計事務所 潤澤明亮設計事務所 Living room Solid Wood Brown
潤澤明亮設計事務所

潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所
潤澤明亮設計事務所

8. Red bricks, wood & wicker- dollops of contemporary grace in rusticity.

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

9. Stone, wood, logs and neutral hues- this is what living in rustic magnificence is all about.

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Living room
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

10. With wooden tables, wicker chairs and a quaint fireplace housed in a red brick wall, this living room is high on fetching rustic hints.

Residência Ilha da Pintada, Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação Living room
Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro &amp; Conservação

Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação
Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro &amp; Conservação
Recyklare Projetos de Arquitetura , Restauro & Conservação

11. Cylindrically perfect, this space is overloaded with detailed rustic poise!

Дом из сруба, Ново-Рижское шоссе, Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Living room
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
24 amazing ways in which wood can be utilized to adorn your home
How are you planning to bring the rustic essence into your living room?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks