A charming studio with a sunny courtyard

The stylish and modern studio house that we will explore today was built by the architects at E2 Architecture + Interiors by tearing down a decrepit joinery workshop on Circus Street, Greenwich in London. A very simple brick structure, open and mostly white interiors, and a refreshing courtyard make this residence a very comfortable place to live in. The courtyard ensures that all functional areas receive natural light and fresh air, while the lavish use of white makes the rooms appear spacious and cheerful. Trendy furniture and ample inbuilt cabinets take care of all practical needs in this home.
Owing to its proximity to the courtyard and open plan layout, the bedroom looks bright, refreshing and airy. A single vibrant artwork and a pretty bedside lamp lend aesthetic appeal to the space, while the large bed looks simple but inviting.
Clad with bricks on all sides, the house looks earthy and warm on the outside. The structure is extremely simple and there are not many windows, so that the privacy of the inhabitants is maintained. A flat roof and a bold grey entrance make the residence look modern and practical.
Sober dark grey doors contrast the external brickwork nicely, and lend oodles of personality to the structure. The doors open to lead you directly to the courtyard.
We love how the kitchen and living have been integrated so seamlessly to save space! Trendy wood and white furniture, large skylights and industrial chic lamps make this zone very charming and cozy. Gleaming grey inbuilt cabinets in the kitchen pair with modern steel appliances to make cooking a fashionable experience.
White dominates the interiors as you can see in the living and kitchen, thereby making the home seem bigger and brighter than it actually is. The courtyard features sliding glass doors on three sides, and fills all areas with natural light and fresh air. From here, you can see how it has been positioned right in between the common areas and the bedroom. Hence, it acts as a separator of sorts.
The TV unit as well as the wall to its left comes with neat inbuilt cabinets to cater to storage needs. Note how the windowsill above the TV has been used to display quaint artifacts.
The courtyard with its stylish glass doors and bright white wall looks welcoming and rejuvenating. A couple of modern chairs and some chic sculptures make this outdoor space perfect for relaxing, sunbathing, chatting or reading.
