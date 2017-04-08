An industrial chic and cozy two-bedroom apartment

The award-winning architects at E2 Architecture + Interiors bring you a beautiful industrial chic project on Oppidans Road, Primrose Hill in London today. This old apartment was reconfigured tastefully to accommodate two spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and an open plan living with access to a large balcony. Lavish use of wood, brick, steel and neutral hues contribute to the industrial ambiance of the interiors. The furniture and lighting are very trendy and playful too, while large glass windows fill the flat with lots of sunlight. The bedrooms are comfortably furnished, while bathrooms wow with very contemporary fixtures.
While wooden flooring and ceiling lend warmth to the open kitchen, smooth white cabinets ensure ample functionality. Contemporary appliances and an L-shaped countertop make working here a dream. Colorful and mismatched chairs surround the wood and steel dining table for a playful look, and we also love the industrial style lamps.
As a part of an old brick building, the apartment enjoys a charming front facade. Old-fashioned white moldings and modern glass windows come together to make a very pretty statement here.
White balustrades and light gray floor tiles make this balcony seem spacious and bright. The dark gray exterior walls of the flat contrast the balcony nicely, while sliding glass doors connect the indoors with the outdoors.
Sliding glass doors visually connect the interiors not only with the spacious balcony, but also the view of the neighborhood. Sunlight floods the common areas through these doors, while the wooden ceiling and brick wall in the living area make warm rustic statements.
A simple but cozy bed, plush linen and elegant bedside lamps make this bedroom inviting and relaxing. Neutral hues and large glass windows contribute to the spacious and cheerful ambiance here.
From this vantage point, you can admire the inbuilt wall-to-wall wardrobe with mirrored gray doors. This too, makes the bedroom appear larger than it actually is. The ceiling lights are very trendy and the large painting adds color to the space.
Bold gray tones, smooth walls and tiles, and fashionable sanitary wares are the highlights of this industrial chic bathroom. A sleek glass panel keeps the shower area separate, while shiny chrome fixtures lend subtle glamour. Sunlight enters through a massive glass window and fills the bathroom with brightness despite its dark hues.
