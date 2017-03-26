Top 5: from the house that will take your breath away to 14 things guests hate when they visit your home

And here we are again, another week has passed and we are giving you a chance to read our most popular articles. Here is your chance to re-read your favorite articles and/or find new ones. We begin our countdown with The house that will take your breath away!, and it will… We move on to 15 unique headboards you will love! And then we pit stop on article #3, Paint or cover? Decorative ideas for walls.. Pit stop over, #4 we give you A luxurious and earthy family home for you to get some inspirational decor ideas. And finally we give you the cherry on top, an article that was very controversial between our readers, 14 things guests hate when they visit your home.
Shall we?
The Stables, an extension project by Scottish firm Roundhouse Architecture Ltd harnesses the original and historic nature of the original Stables building. It’s a property that takes a traditional foundation and does amazing things with it. We call it the house that will take your breath away because of its unexpected, undisturbed, serene views. On the inside, the place is striking and each window is a blessing to look through.
Click here to see this beauty.
There are lots of ways to make your bedroom a little more exciting and dynamic, but we really love a stunning headboard and the extra level style they can add to a space.
From rustic wooden variations through to padded velvet styles, we found a fantastic selection of headboards to show you today. Given that they've all been used in amazing home design projects, you can be rest assured they're all interior designer approved. So before you start redesigning your whole room, step away from the paint, check out some of our favorite styles and see if a funky new headboard could totally revamp your bedroom!
Click here to see the remaining 14 amazing headboards.
When it's time to start choosing how to decorate the walls people don't often think past what color paint to choose. In fact there are limitless possibilities for wall decorations, and while paint is certainly the easiest, it's not necessarily going to be the best way to really make a statement with your decor. That's why today we're looking at some fantastic examples of unique and daring wall decorations to inspire you to push the envelope!
The approaches we'll look at are diverse and exciting. Of course paint makes an appearance, but so too does a variety of different materials, decorative elements, and a whole range of styles from rustic to modern. Whether your talking interior or exterior walls, bathroom or living room, and whatever your preferred style is, there's something here for everyone. So before you start flicking through color swatches, check out these amazing options, and you may never view interior decorating the same way again!
Click here to see these fab ideas.
This charming family home is ideal; not only because of its spacious design, but also its fine features which are nothing less than sumptuous and luxurious. From fine fabrics and materials that have been used throughout the home, to the classic yet modern finishes, the home is showered in sunlight, a wonderful array of earthy colors and some pretty stunning file work. You will be amazed at what this house offers and how much inspiration you can find just by looking at these charming images.
Take a look here.
There are some things that your guests find annoying about your home and you wouldn't even know it. Just as when you go to someone's house and there are things which you find uncomfortable and inconvenient. We all have our pet hates, don't we? What it comes down to is comfort, and after all we want people to be comfortable when we invite them over for a visit.
Have a read and you will quickly realize what your guests could possibly find annoying about your home.
See article here.