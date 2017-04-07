Asian elegance in a New York abode

The bustling city of New York is a melting pot of cultures and a New York home that showcases an Asian flavor fits in beautifully! Combining two smaller units into a three-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, the team of architects at Eisner Design were given the brief of infusing an Asian theme in the house, inspired by the owner’s many years of residence in Asia. With an excellent use of design, materials and accessories, Eisner Design have created a beautiful and stylish residence. Let’s take the tour!
The elegant wooden dining table and chairs are paired with the wooden floor and an attractive stucco wall. The trendy light fixtures above the table add a dollop of style.
We are treated to a lovely view of the theme as soon as we enter the house. The sculptured curved wall is the highlight of the residence with beautiful Asian artifacts reposing within its walnut recesses. The shape of the wall is inspired by the most important artifacts – two samurai swords.
From this angle, we can see the beautiful curve of the wall that houses the chic niches containing stylish artifacts, as well as the trendy recessed lighting at the base and ceiling.
The wooden floor gives way to black tiles in the kitchen area. Teamed with white walls and furniture, a stainless steel countertop and sleek shelves, the kitchen is a picture of contemporary functionality.
The elegant walnut flooring looks spectacular and is enhanced by matching millwork cabinets and a customized fireplace. The comfortable gray sofa blends perfectly with the decor and is livened up by a splash of color in the form of bright cushions.
The cozy bed gets a gorgeous decor statement in the form of an Asian-inspired mosaic headboard. What a creative way of beautifying the bedroom!
The master bedroom is a serene and spacious affair in tones of brown. We love the slatted wooden headboard that adds loads of style and also acts as a partition with a work area on the other side. The wooden floor, large windows and elegant accessories all combine to make this a sophisticated space.
The textured wall and floor of the master bathroom give it a refined look that is given a further boost by wooden furniture, a trendy glass shower cubicle and stylish sanitary ware.
The slatted wooden design of the work area in the master bedroom matches the pattern of the floor and looks extremely stylish! We also get a glimpse of the walk-in closet, which has a striking floor that lifts the décor beautifully!
Eisner Design have done a stunning job of infusing an elegant Asian theme in a stylish New York residence.
