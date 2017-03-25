40 dining room tables to copy from

Today at homify we have gathered the best dining room tables to get you inspired and hopefully hungry too. We tend to talk a lot through our projects, but every now and again we like to inundate you with images, this article will give you 40 dining room tables to get inspired by. See which one of these can get you some ideas on shape, size, material, chairs and the overall decor.

We want you to participate and tell us which one of these inspired you the most and which one would suit your home.

Shall we?