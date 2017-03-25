Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

40 dining room tables to copy from

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
large apartment in classic style in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Classic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

Today at homify we have gathered the best dining room tables to get you inspired and hopefully hungry too. We tend to talk a lot through our projects, but every now and again we like to inundate you with images, this article will give you 40 dining room tables to get inspired by. See which one of these can get you some ideas on shape, size, material, chairs and the overall decor. 

We want you to participate and tell us which one of these inspired you the most and which one would suit your home. 

Shall we?

1.

Dining Room with Teak table base HOMEREDI Modern Dining Room Glass White
HOMEREDI

Dining Room with Teak table base

HOMEREDI
HOMEREDI
HOMEREDI

2.

The Lantern House, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern Dining Room
Feldman Architecture

The Lantern House

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

3.

Noe Valley I, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style dining room
Feldman Architecture

Noe Valley I

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

4.

large apartment in classic style in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Classic style dining room
Rubleva Design

large apartment in classic style in Moscow

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

5.

Renovation at 29 Tiffany , KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Industrial style dining room
KBR Design and Build

Renovation at 29 Tiffany

KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build

6.

Leicester House, SPG Architects SPG Architects Modern Dining Room
SPG Architects

Leicester House

SPG Architects
SPG Architects
SPG Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7.

Cache House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Dining Room
KUBE architecture

Cache House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

8.

Single family house in Moscari, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern Dining Room
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Single family house in Moscari

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

9.

Dining ZeroEnergy Design Modern Dining Room White passive solar gain
ZeroEnergy Design

Dining

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

10.

幸福新古典, 祥祥設計有限公司 祥祥設計有限公司 Classic style dining room
祥祥設計有限公司

祥祥設計有限公司
祥祥設計有限公司
祥祥設計有限公司

11.

Dining Room Nandita Manwani Modern Dining Room Dining Room Design
Nandita Manwani

Dining Room

Nandita Manwani
Nandita Manwani
Nandita Manwani

12.

Smoky Quartz, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Dining Room
KUBE architecture

Smoky Quartz

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

13.

Dinning Area Greg Colston Architect Modern Dining Room
Greg Colston Architect

Dinning Area

Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect
Greg Colston Architect

14.

Urban Scandinavian Home, Urbanology Designs Urbanology Designs Scandinavian style dining room
Urbanology Designs

Urban Scandinavian Home

Urbanology Designs
Urbanology Designs
Urbanology Designs

15.

Urban Retreat, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Modern Dining Room
Brett Nicole Interiors

Urban Retreat

Brett Nicole Interiors
Brett Nicole Interiors
Brett Nicole Interiors

16.

Shaker Heights, New Leaf Home Design New Leaf Home Design Colonial style dining room
New Leaf Home Design

Shaker Heights

New Leaf Home Design
New Leaf Home Design
New Leaf Home Design

17.

townhouse in scandinavian style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Scandinavian style dining room
Rubleva Design

townhouse in scandinavian style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

19.

MONOCHROME, l i n e a r c h i t e c t s l i n e a r c h i t e c t s Minimalist dining room
l i n e a r c h i t e c t s

MONOCHROME

l i n e a r c h i t e c t s
l i n e a r c h i t e c t s
l i n e a r c h i t e c t s

Here is another article that we know you will love. 

20.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

21.

Condo on Washington Park , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style dining room
Studio Design LLC

Condo on Washington Park

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

22.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

23.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

24.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

25.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

26.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

27.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

28.

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

29.

Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Larina Kase Interior Design Modern Dining Room Solid Wood Grey reclaimed wood table,farmhouse table,red chairs,red dining chairs,eclectic dining space
Larina Kase Interior Design

Modern Farmhouse Dining Room

Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design

30.

Home of the Year, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style dining room carved art,chandelier,dining chairs,banquette,area rug,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Home of the Year

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

31.

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style dining room wallpaper,chandelier,round dining table,dining chairs,table lamps,art,asian sculpture,area rug,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

21st CenturyTraditional

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

32.

Renovation Remodel, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style dining room dining table,dining chairs,area rug,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Renovation Remodel

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

33.

Formal Dining Room John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style dining room interior,dining room,chandelier,crown moulding,crown molding,paneling,mirror
John Toates Architecture and Design

Formal Dining Room

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

34.

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Dining Room
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

35.

homify Modern Dining Room Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

36.

Haus Weißensee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Single family home
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

37.

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

38.

piccoli escamotage in 70 mq, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist dining room
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

39.

Appartement Paris, Meero Meero Industrial style dining room
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

40.

Penthouse, HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design Modern Dining Room
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

If you do need the help of a professional, we can help. 

Click here for a free consultation. 

Eclectic theme in a rustic townhouse
Which one do you want? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks