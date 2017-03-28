New Orleans homes that redefine amazing design! (with plans)

American architects are really upping the design stakes at the moment and we are constantly staggered by the sheer genius that they are creating, so much so that today, we are going to show you three incredible New Orleans homes that are really pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We've selected three very different properties to show you today and each one has a wealth of phenomenal design touches that makes them really stand out and make you sit up and take notice, but we don't want to overshadow the pictures with too much text, as the images say so much more about the styling than we ever could. With that in mind, we are going to introduce you to the houses and give you some important information about them and then just let you drink in all the gorgeous details, so let's get started, shall we?
Found at the back of a gorgeous ranch home, this striking guest studio has been created in order to offer a creative space for the homeowners, as well as sleeping quarters for visitors. There is a tangible connection between indoor and outdoor spaces here, with nature and natural materials playing a vital role in the design, but don't go thinking that this is a simple studio! With A stunning bedroom, en suite bathroom and open-plan living room in place, this is a modern haven for creative types which makes great use of modern building materials and sleek finishes and with sliding doors offering an instant connection to the luscious garden, the serenity is tangible! Take a look at these pictures, to see what we mean!
You won't believe the styling of this phenomenal home! A heady mix of modern and traditional motifs, everywhere you look there is something new to grab your attention and not let go, whether it's internal wood cladding, exposed brick walls, statement light fixtures of gorgeous tiled floors. There is an undeniable sense of unapologetic luxury about this house, as well as adventure, as the finishes everywhere are so unique, contrasting and yet somehow, complementary to each other and the age of the property itself. Open, languid rooms offer such a sociable and welcoming ambiance and there is a naturally tactile feel to every facet of the design here. You honestly won't be able to stop looking at these pictures and we know they will offer you more interior design inspiration than you ever thought possible!
Now this is a fascinating project! A transformation of a commercial building in a business district, there is a lot of heritage attached to this property and whilst the interior fit-out has made wonderful use of modern materials and styling, there are enough nods to the original building to keep everything so cohesive that it beggars belief! Sleek finishes meet rustic, almost dilapidated walls with such a natural grace that you'll be shocked by the intrinsic relationship between original features and modern additions and we know that the open-plan arenas of space will blow your minds wide open! Neutral decorating has allowed the age of the building to really step forward and take center stage here and just wait until you see the rear extension!
