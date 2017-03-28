Your browser is out-of-date.

New Orleans homes that redefine amazing design! (with plans)

Studio Retreat, New Orleans, studioWTA studioWTA Minimalist house
American architects are really upping the design stakes at the moment and we are constantly staggered by the sheer genius that they are creating, so much so that today, we are going to show you three incredible New Orleans homes that are really pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We've selected three very different properties to show you today and each one has a wealth of phenomenal design touches that makes them really stand out and make you sit up and take notice, but we don't want to overshadow the pictures with too much text, as the images say so much more about the styling than we ever could. With that in mind, we are going to introduce you to the houses and give you some important information about them and then just let you drink in all the gorgeous details, so let's get started, shall we?

1. Studio Retreat, New Orleans.

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA Minimalist house IPE siding,rainscreen,oversized opening,sliding doors,terrace,rehabilitation,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Found at the back of a gorgeous ranch home, this striking guest studio has been created in order to offer a creative space for the homeowners, as well as sleeping quarters for visitors. There is a tangible connection between indoor and outdoor spaces here, with nature and natural materials playing a vital role in the design, but don't go thinking that this is a simple studio! With A stunning bedroom, en suite bathroom and open-plan living room in place, this is a modern haven for creative types which makes great use of modern building materials and sleek finishes and with sliding doors offering an instant connection to the luscious garden, the serenity is tangible! Take a look at these pictures, to see what we mean!

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA pavillion,rehabilitation,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA studio,cabinetry,LP storage,media room,vanity,solarium,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA Minimalist house IPE siding,lath,bead board,bungalow,sliding doors,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA IPE siding,custom windows,custom trim,extrusions,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA recessed HVAC,HVAC cassette unit,lath,recovered wood,furr down,studio,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA Media room cork tiles,LED tape light,wood lath,storage,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA CMU,storage,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA Media room window trim,wood lath,cork tile,shelving,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA Walls wood lath,gypsum board,cork tile,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA Media room skylight,sandblasting,cypress,clear birch plywood,turntable storage,LP storage,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA Media room operable window,historic plaster,window trim,LP storage,shelving,LED tape light,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans studioWTA Minimalist style bathroom vanity,wardrobe,mirror box,cypress,slatted elevations,studioWTA,Wayne Troyer,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Studio Retreat, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

2. Marigny Residence, New Orleans.

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style conservatory millwork,vitrine,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Ross Karsen,Julie Babin
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

You won't believe the styling of this phenomenal home! A heady mix of modern and traditional motifs, everywhere you look there is something new to grab your attention and not let go, whether it's internal wood cladding, exposed brick walls, statement light fixtures of gorgeous tiled floors. There is an undeniable sense of unapologetic luxury about this house, as well as adventure, as the finishes everywhere are so unique, contrasting and yet somehow, complementary to each other and the age of the property itself. Open, languid rooms offer such a sociable and welcoming ambiance and there is a naturally tactile feel to every facet of the design here. You honestly won't be able to stop looking at these pictures and we know they will offer you more interior design inspiration than you ever thought possible!

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs slip-head windows,curved staircase,island,kitchen,gallery,home office,jack-and-jill,bar kitchen,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,vitrine
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs railings,Jeff Poiree,brick,doors,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Julie Babin,Tracie Ashe,adaptive reuse
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Living room multimedia,honeycomb panel,Margaret Evangeline,slip-head windows,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,adaptive reuse,Julie Babin,Tracie Ashe,Ross Karsen,Natan Diacon-Furtado
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Kitchen Gaggeneau,waterfall counters,juliet balcony,cabinetry,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Ross Karsen,adaptive reuse,Tracie Ashe,Julie Babin,Natan Diacon-Furtado
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bedroom Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Julie Babin,Ross Karsen,Natan Diacon-Furtado,adaptive reuse
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bathroom exposed brick,adapted fireplace,marble cladding,3form,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Julie Babin,Tracie Ashe,Ross Karsen,Natan Diacon-Furtado,adaptive reuse
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs winder stair,LED tape lighting,MDF panels,venetian plaster,custom steelwork,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Julie Babin,adaptive reuse,Tracie Ashe,Ross Karsen,Natan Diacon-Furtado
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bathroom LED tape lighting,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Julie Babin,Ross Karsen,Natan Diacon-Furtado,adaptive reuse
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Living room Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,adaptive reuse,Julie Babin,Tracie Ashe,Ross Karsen,David Borgerding,jack-and-jill,cement tile,pocket doors,composite countertop,cove celing
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style dining room cement tile,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,adaptive reuse,Julie Babin,Tracie Ashe
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Walls cypress cabinets,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Julie Babin,Ross Karsen,Natan Diacon-Furtado,stone tile,reclaimed lath
studioWTA

Marigny Residence, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

3. Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style houses millwork,milled entryway,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Now this is a fascinating project! A transformation of a commercial building in a business district, there is a lot of heritage attached to this property and whilst the interior fit-out has made wonderful use of modern materials and styling, there are enough nods to the original building to keep everything so cohesive that it beggars belief! Sleek finishes meet rustic, almost dilapidated walls with such a natural grace that you'll be shocked by the intrinsic relationship between original features and modern additions and we know that the open-plan arenas of space will blow your minds wide open! Neutral decorating has allowed the age of the building to really step forward and take center stage here and just wait until you see the rear extension! 

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style houses brick,roofing,Spanish Cedar,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Walls vertical circulation,plans,natural light,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Walls split-level,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs natural light,split-level,interior windows,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,adaptive reuse,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bathroom vaulted brick walls,bathroom,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,adaptive reuse,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style garden green space,natural light,courtyard,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,adaptive reuse,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Kitchen natural light,open space,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,adaptive reuse,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Kitchen elevator,split-level,front and rear door,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,adaptive reuse,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style dining room deck,curtain wall,dining volume,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,adaptive reuse,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style windows & doors exposed brick,openings,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Kendall Winingder,Megan Bell,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Kitchen split-level units,privacy wall,transparent screen,flexible plan,studio space,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Kitchen split-level,interiors,private bedroom,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bathroom modern,adaptive reuse,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder,Amy Garrett
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style houses adaptive reuse,NOLA Architecture,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Megan Bell,Kendall Winingder
studioWTA

Natchez Street Mixed Use Structure, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Which of these homes impressed you the most and why?

