New Orleans homes that redefine amazing design! (with plans)

American architects are really upping the design stakes at the moment and we are constantly staggered by the sheer genius that they are creating, so much so that today, we are going to show you three incredible New Orleans homes that are really pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We've selected three very different properties to show you today and each one has a wealth of phenomenal design touches that makes them really stand out and make you sit up and take notice, but we don't want to overshadow the pictures with too much text, as the images say so much more about the styling than we ever could. With that in mind, we are going to introduce you to the houses and give you some important information about them and then just let you drink in all the gorgeous details, so let's get started, shall we?