Open-plan kitchens you'll be inspired by

Kitchen design is something that so many of us really deliberate over, but if open-plan could be the right layout for you, let us show you some variations on the theme that could help you really pinpoint your perfect style! Kitchen planners are amazing at creating inclusive, usable spaces, but you need to have an idea of what motifs would work in your home already, which is where these phenomenal spaces come in. The joy of open-plan kitchens is that you don't have to be locked into a contemporary design aesthetic, as every style, from rustic through to eclectic will work wonderfully well, but don't just take our word for it; come and see some super projects for yourself!
Everything about this open-plan kitchen has us going crazy! The beautiful floor tiles, the easy separation of functional and dining space and the furniture itself! Wow! Creating a naturally sociable yet incredibly spacious kitchen, the Mediterranean vibe here is tangible and while there are some modern motifs, such as a handy breakfast bar, it's the traditional wooden furniture that really makes the style come alive!
If we told you that a gloss red open-plan kitchen, which continues down into the floor, would look spectacular, would you have believed us? We understand your hesitance, but just look at it! By drawing the color of the cabinets and wall tiles through and down onto the floor, the cohesion is phenomenal in this open-plan kitchen! By contrasting the central section of the floor, a natural division of cooking and eating spaces has been created, without the need for walls and piquant accents of black and cream are really making the red pop!
Can you see the heady mix of traditional and contemporary design here? We can! A gorgeous front door leads through to a tile hallway that is met by a spectacular open-plan space that has managed to combine sleek white motifs that we associate with contemporary minimalism, but also, rich floor tiles that have a more heritage vibe. We love that the antique and retro furniture has been kept to the green tiled area, while the kitchen is a self-contained zone of modern convenience, which overlooks the dining space. That breakfast bar is such a clever way to divide the room too!
We honestly don't know where to start with this wonderful kitchen! The cast concrete breakfast bar is a triumph, the unique extractor is spectacular, the simplicity of the cabinets is striking and then there's that floor! Add in that the whole room is so open-plan and you have a real recipe for success! With a cacophony of rustic, modern and even traditional motifs in place, this kitchen is very much a creation that mirrors the owners style preferences, rather than trying to follow one decor style to the letter. It works though, you can't deny that for a second!
Isn't this the epitome of a modern and fresh open-plan kitchen? White gloss surfaces everywhere, luxury black countertops, sculptural walls and a dazzling amount of natural light have made this amazing space so engaging and welcoming and can't you just picture enjoying a dinner party here? Seriously, this installation looks like a work of modern art that belongs in a high-end gallery!
Everything has come together in this open-plan kitchen to look dark, luxurious, glossy and so authoritative! The floor tile, wall lights and vast amounts of transitional floor area between the kitchen and dining area just elevate the overall sense of decadence and we think that the retro furniture really adds an extra level of personal style too. Can we take a moment to appreciate the semi-indoor garden area as well? How did we almost miss that?
If you fancy seeing some extra open-plan inspiration, take a look at this article: Open-plan designs that will have you knocking out walls today!