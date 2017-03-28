2 minimal apartments that will blow your mind!

You might think that minimalist design isn't for you, as blank white walls and sparse furniture simply wouldn't work in your home, but don't discount the style until you've seen how spectacular it can look! It's not so much a case of having nothing in your house, as being cautious about how you display your belongings and clever with your storage solutions and furniture placement. If you don't believe us that minimalist can still be cozy and beautiful, however, we have found two incredible apartments to show you today that will totally change your perception of the genre. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that most of us could stand to be a little more minimalist and once you've seen these terrific homes, we don't think you'll be so resistant to trying it out!
You'll see that this is a family apartment, which means that a certain number of belongings will always be on show, but that hasn't stopped the clean lines and blank canvas look that minimalism is so known for, shining through. With wood and white being the main decor materials, there are some punches of color here and there, but always from a more reserved and neutral palette and just wait until you see the kitchen! With marble worktops, contemporary sliding doors, milimetre-perfect spotlights and multifunctional spaces all found here, we think you'll see a more simple decorating scheme through brand new eyes!
We don't want to bore you with too many words here, so we are just going to give you some pointers to look out for and leave you to enjoy a swathe of pictures of this exemplar apartment! We know that you'll love the free-flowing pen-plan layout, easy decor and unfussy furniture here, as well as the undeniably homely vibe! Make sure you don't miss the suspended raw edge dining table, floating bedroom furniture to amazing lighting throughout though, as these are the key motifs that we think you'll most likely want to copy!