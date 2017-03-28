2 minimal apartments that will blow your mind!

You might think that minimalist design isn't for you, as blank white walls and sparse furniture simply wouldn't work in your home, but don't discount the style until you've seen how spectacular it can look! It's not so much a case of having nothing in your house, as being cautious about how you display your belongings and clever with your storage solutions and furniture placement. If you don't believe us that minimalist can still be cozy and beautiful, however, we have found two incredible apartments to show you today that will totally change your perception of the genre. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that most of us could stand to be a little more minimalist and once you've seen these terrific homes, we don't think you'll be so resistant to trying it out!