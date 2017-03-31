Humble, noble, natural and versatile are some qualities defining the very essence of wood. This simple organic material has been employed time & again, to impart visual appeal to the home spaces. Not only interior but the exterior of the home has also been given a welcome touch of warmth & tasteful aesthetics, using wood.

The multifaceted character of wood makes it easy & convenient to work with. Combining wood with glass, the color white or with concrete are all winning practices. Dolling up the exterior face or the interiors in furniture, furnishings & decor, the latent grace of wood can pimp up any room or element it forms a part of. Every style of interior design- be it modern, rustic, colonial, Scandinavian, country or classic- has embraced wood to add a new dimension of elegance to the different elements/ spaces. Architects, room decorators as well as interior architects are increasingly turning to wood for that effortless finesse it lends to anything it is used for. Dining set or headboard, wall panels or bedroom decor, closet or vanity, coffee table or chairs, external wall or ceiling beams for the living room, partition screen or stairway, pergola or a feature wall- wood simply wows you with endless possibilities of delightful functional charm.

Today at homify, let us have a peek at 24 amazing ways in which wood can be utilized to adorn your home in a comely fashion. Come along!