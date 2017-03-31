Your browser is out-of-date.

24 amazing ways in which wood can be utilized to adorn your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Musterhaus Shabby-Chic-Style / Innenbeleuchtung , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Eclectic style bedroom
Humble, noble, natural and versatile are some qualities defining the very essence of wood. This simple organic material has been employed time & again, to impart visual appeal to the home spaces. Not only interior but the exterior of the home has also been given a welcome touch of warmth & tasteful aesthetics, using wood.

The multifaceted character of wood makes it easy & convenient to work with. Combining wood with glass, the color white or with concrete are all winning practices. Dolling up the exterior face or the interiors in furniture, furnishings & decor, the latent grace of wood can pimp up any room or element it forms a part of. Every style of interior design- be it modern, rustic, colonial, Scandinavian, country or classic- has embraced wood to add a new dimension of elegance to the different elements/ spaces. Architects, room decorators as well as interior architects are increasingly turning to wood for that effortless finesse it lends to anything it is used for. Dining set or headboard, wall panels or bedroom decor, closet or vanity, coffee table or chairs, external wall or ceiling beams for the living room, partition screen or stairway, pergola or a feature wall- wood simply wows you with endless possibilities of delightful functional charm.

Today at homify, let us have a peek at 24 amazing ways in which wood can be utilized to adorn your home in a comely fashion. Come along!

1. The foldable wooden partition really packs a modish punch.

​nolastar®- individuell und multifunktional, Royal Family _ design labor Royal Family _ design labor Office spaces & stores
Royal Family _ design labor

Royal Family _ design labor
Royal Family _ design labor
Royal Family _ design labor

2. This eclectic kitchen has wooden shutters for the high windows and a mini homespun breakfast table too!

Musterhaus Shabby-Chic-Style / Innenbeleuchtung , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Kitchen
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

3. Ornate wooden mesh nails it for this hallway.

Jali Design in wood Alaya D'decor Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Wood Brown
Alaya D&#39;decor

Jali Design in wood

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

4. How about wooden blinds for your expansive windows?

Wood venetian Blinds Clinque window blind systems Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
Clinque window blind systems

Wood venetian Blinds

Clinque window blind systems
Clinque window blind systems
Clinque window blind systems

5. Classic gloss of the rich wooden accents.

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design BedroomDressing tables
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

6. Jazzy rusticity of the bedstead & the headboard complement the plush details of this bedroom.

Musterhaus Shabby-Chic-Style / Innenbeleuchtung , Skapetze Lichtmacher Skapetze Lichtmacher Eclectic style bedroom
Skapetze Lichtmacher

Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher
Skapetze Lichtmacher

7. The timeless allure of parquet wood flooring is here to stay.

Walnut Parquet The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Brown walnut,parquet,engineeered wood,wood flooring,hardwood flooring,w
The Natural Wood Floor Company

Walnut Parquet

The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company
The Natural Wood Floor Company

8. This solid oak modular wine rack will make for a great addition to your wine cellar.

Classic wine rack Esigo 2 Classic Esigo SRL Wine cellar Solid Wood wine rack,wooden wine rack,rustic wine rack,classic design
Esigo SRL

Classic wine rack Esigo 2 Classic

Esigo SRL
Esigo SRL
Esigo SRL

9. Chic woody ceilings amp it up in this quaint dining space.

前原の家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

10. This mellow toned washbasin counter bears stylish industrial suggestions.

Casa Manfredi B&B, arkfattoriale arkfattoriale Industrial style bedroom
arkfattoriale

arkfattoriale
arkfattoriale
arkfattoriale

11. The solid & simplistic recycled wood staircase oozes endearing poise.

Interiores, escaleras Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Brown wood stairs
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

Interiores, escaleras

Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

12. Game for some avant-garde 3D effect as your woody wall design?

wood designs Arihant design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Arihant design

wood designs

Arihant design
Arihant design
Arihant design

13. A wooden Pergola like this one can add a hint of contemporary style to your terrace.

PERGOLA A.Ş. Motorlu Pergola Sistemleri, PERGOLA A.Ş. PERGOLA A.Ş. Modern Terrace
PERGOLA A.Ş.

PERGOLA A.Ş.
PERGOLA A.Ş.
PERGOLA A.Ş.

14. Armed with glass rails, this solid wood stairway is a true visual treat.

House in the Hill, KUUK KUUK Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
KUUK

KUUK
KUUK
KUUK

15. Gray wooden boards impart the walls of this bedroom a snug wow factor.

White boards Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Grey wood,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

White boards

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

16. This colonial kitchen dazzles with the raw sophistication of horizontal wooden wall panels.

Fancy Wood Pixers Kitchen wall mural,wallpaper,wood,texture,nature,vintage
Pixers

Fancy Wood

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

17. Cozy, colorful & delicate restfulness, anyone?

Muster und Texturen für die Wand, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
fototapete.de

fototapete.de
fototapete.de
fototapete.de

18. Living in Asian suggestions of refined humility.

ながさ木の家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Living room
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

19. These multifaceted wooden frames can be easily clubbed with vases or Bonsai planters for conveniently decking up home spaces.

Woning, Trendy met Hout Trendy met Hout Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood
Trendy met Hout

Trendy met Hout
Trendy met Hout
Trendy met Hout

20. This reclaimed wood TV cabinet can introduce dollops of uniqueness into your media room.

Moss 2 Door Reclaimed Wood TV Cabinet homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Wood effect
homify

Moss 2 Door Reclaimed Wood TV Cabinet

homify
homify
homify

21. Uneven wood finish & whitewashed-wood art make this wall a real dekko element.

Muster und Texturen für die Wand, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
fototapete.de

fototapete.de
fototapete.de
fototapete.de

22. Restrained matte tonality of the walls, floor & cabinet bring out the classic panache of this bathroom.

Award Winning Winslow Project, Futurian Systems Futurian Systems Classic style bathroom
Futurian Systems

Award Winning Winslow Project

Futurian Systems
Futurian Systems
Futurian Systems

23. Ah the winsome duo of wood & white- what a neat facade!

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Houses
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

24. This light wood feature wall is simply perfect to complement those soothing neutral hues.

townhouse in scandinavian style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Rubleva Design

townhouse in scandinavian style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
The Italian home full of exquisite details
Which of these woody marvels inspired you the most to copy?

