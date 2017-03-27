Amazing apartments to steal ideas from!

Do you ever stumble across a host of fantastic apartments and wonder how you can get a similar look or vibe in your own? Short of tracking down the exact same interior designer and asking for a replica home, which we don't think they would be willing to create for you, you need to be taking motif inspiration and putting your own twist on it, which is what we are going to help you with today! It's all about identifying things that you think are stunning and working out how you can make them your own, so if you like a bold color scheme from one home, emulate it with a shade that you really love. If you want to make your bathroom a little more exciting, do it, by drawing on design styles and images that really mean something to you. If you can't quite picture what we mean, don't worry, as we are going to show you, right now! Let's get started!
Do you like to think that you have a fun and frivolous side when it comes to decorating? Then retro pieces are something you need to explore. Though this home looks a little sparse, what you can see is the really beautiful impact that some well chosen retro furniture is having and we dig it man!
If a more organic and natural apartment is what you're after, you simply have to check this home out! Just look at the way exposed bricks and natural wood have been combined to create a stunning ambiance and really warm vibe. We are obsessed!
Speaking of organic finishes, we don't think you can ever go wrong with a little texture in your home! The unfinished look of the wall here makes for such a neutral yet engaging home and there is no need for extra wall decoration either, so this could suit an understated or even minimal scheme!
If you want an apartment that looks contemporary now and will stay that way for a long time, monochrome design is absolutely the way to go! Just look at how modern, yet elegant and crisp this home looks and you'll see what we mean! This kitchen simply won't age or look old fashioned, ever!
This apartment has us going crazy for neutral walls with piquant accent color accessories and brazen patterns! This scheme would work so well with ANY color or patterns too, so whatever your particular tastes are, this will be inspiration overload, we're sure!
You might be thinking to yourself,
these are all nice, but my apartment is a studio, so what can I do? and the answer is to use your wall niches to better effect! We love this inspiring little home, as it has situated a fully functioning kitchen into an existing niche and even added a splash of color with a red backsplash! Go on, you know you'd love something similar!
Last, but not least, we come to an apartment that has mastered the art of making every space a really eye-catching display of design genius. The beach-scape wall blends perfectly with the sandy tones of the floor and walls and has made what could have been a very dull little room something to fall in love with! What scene would you want to create though?
If you fancy a little luxury apartment inspiration, take a look at this article: An apartment filled with luxury design extravagance.