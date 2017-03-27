Surprising things in your home that need a regular clean

We often wonder how professional cleaners manage to get our homes looking and smelling so much cleaner than we can and we think we may have, finally, found the answer! It's because they know about all those pesky little hidden area and items that need attention too, but we always forget about them. Well, that won't be the case anymore, as we have been doing our research and discovered some extra cleaning tasks that will leave your home looking beautiful, smelling phenomenal and feeling more fresh than you ever thought possible! From bathrooms to bedrooms, we have tips for every room in your home, so if you want to get on top of the cleaning and make a sparkling impression on guests, come with us now!
Have you ever stopped, mid-shower, to look up and see how clogged your shower head is? It will most likely be filled with limescale and grime, so take the time to pop it off once a week and give it a good soak in white vinegar, overnight. How can you be clean, if your shower isn't?
Venetian blinds look incredible in your home, but those slats are real dust traps! The worst part is that when you open your windows, all that grime will blow into your room! Tackle this by either getting yourself a specialist cleaning tool, or, for a budget solution, cover tongs with old socks and drag them over each slat. Done!
Wooden window panes, especially those that house single-glazed glass panels, are prone to condensation issues, which is why you need to give them a regular wipe, otherwise you could be facing rotten wood issues and all sorts of associated problems. Every time you see some standing condensation, just give it a wipe and you should be ok!
There are some people out there that seem to think anything that clean feet touch don't need cleaning but that is so wrong! Pop your bath mats in the washing machine once a week, to prevent bacteria and nasties forming in them and you won't have to worry about fungal foot infections or smelly bathrooms!
Modern technology items all seem to have touch screens these days, which means greasy finger marks! Just give your screens, including laptops and desktop computers, a weekly wipe to make sure that they stay in perfect working order and smear-free.
We bet you give your tiles a regular scrub or wipe, but what about the grout that sits in between them? That's where mildew and mold likes to grow, so you need to be sure that you're really getting in those grooves as well. An old toothbrush, dipped in bleach, is a simple and effective way to stay on top of things.
Did you know that your iron can become clogged with limescale extremely quickly? Well it can and could even mean that you need to throw it out and get a new one! Not only that, if you've ever ironed a synthetic fabric on too high of a setting. you could have some molten transfer on the face plate as well, which will leave dirty marks on other clothes. Soak your iron, face-down, in white vinegar to eradicate limescale and then, give it a scrub with some salt and a scourer, to ensure a smooth, clean surface.
Think about everything you suck up with your hoover and it suddenly makes perfect sense that you need to give the brush a regular de-fuzzing and clean! We think that an old comb is the easiest method, as you can just pull all the hair and dirt straight out that way!
No, we aren't going mad, but if you don't give your cleaning supplies a quick wipe down every now and then, you could be leaving extra dirt instead of cleaning it all off! Just give your supplies caddy and bottles a quick once over with an antibacterial wipe and you're done!
We know that this is never a nice job, but you HAVE to empty your tumble dryer's lint trap regularly or it could actually impact on the lifespan of your machine and they aren't cheap to replace! We think that a quick check, once a week, will suffice and makes sure everything is as dust-free as possible.
Don't ever say that we don't spoil you here at homify, as we have a final bonus tip for you! We know that cleaning products are notoriously expensive to buy, but you can make a general purpose spray with nothing more than store cupboard ingredients. White vinegar, lemon juice and baking soda, all mixed together, create a fantastic antibacterial and fresh-smelling spray that can be used almost anywhere! You're welcome, thrifty homeowners!
