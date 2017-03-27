Beautiful fireplaces that will get you hot under the collar!

Ask any interior designer how you can get a cozy look in your home and they'll tell you that a beautiful, working fireplace, pride of place in your living room, or even your bedroom, is the key! Not only will it radiate actual heat out, it will create that snug wintery look that everybody loves so much and we have to say that we are HUGE fans of the aesthetic. Even in summer, when you don't need to light your fire, it will still look incredible and add a wealth of sophistication to your home, but if you don't know how many styles there are to choose from, where do you begin? Right here is the answer! We are going to show you some of our favorite fireplace designs, right now, so why not see which one gets you all heat up and interested in a warm and stunning installation of your own?
While an indoor fireplace is a real treat, having something outside as well will really turn up the heat! A patio or terrace fire pit is a wonderful way to enjoy long summer evenings, even when a cool breeze starts to creep in and we have to say that this simple cast concrete version is an understated wonder!
There are a lot of things to really admire about this fireplace, as it's so striking, modern and eye-catching, but we like the most is the integrated log storage that will make evening stoking so much easier. A self-contained installation, this is ideal for any modern or even modern-rustic home!
If you have a very modern home, you might be wondering how you can accommodate a large and impactful fireplace and the simple answer is that you don't have to! Modern fire designs are so varied now that you could grab something slim and beautiful, like this one, very easily! What an eye-catching installation!
Speaking of modern design, how do you like this amazing fireplace? A freestanding unit which has a flue running up inside the wall, you could blink and not even notice it was there! When lit, however, it looks just as good as it functions and brings a little old fashioned warmth, with a modern twist!
We love these incredible built-in fireplaces which are so popular right now, as they give you all the warmth and charm of a traditional fireplace, without taking up any extra room! They also create a really beautiful focal point in the room and can mirror modern wall-mounted television placements too, for a seamless look.
A gorgeous inset fireplace looks great here, but add a traditional marble mantle piece and suddenly, you have a creative blending of traditional and modern motifs that really work with the rest of the decor. The slate hearth is a triumph too and the whole installation makes for such a lovely focal point, away from the television.
If you're lucky enough to have a period home, you should definitely look to inject some extra glamour with a refurbished fireplace! You might even have original ones already in situ, but potentially blocked off. What we love about this one, is that it's being used for decorative purposes in the warmer months, with a few candles in place to really highlight the pretty cast iron surround!
For even more fireplace inspiration, take a look at this article: 14 decorative fireplaces to up the cozy factor in your home.