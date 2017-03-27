Beautiful fireplaces that will get you hot under the collar!

Ask any interior designer how you can get a cozy look in your home and they'll tell you that a beautiful, working fireplace, pride of place in your living room, or even your bedroom, is the key! Not only will it radiate actual heat out, it will create that snug wintery look that everybody loves so much and we have to say that we are HUGE fans of the aesthetic. Even in summer, when you don't need to light your fire, it will still look incredible and add a wealth of sophistication to your home, but if you don't know how many styles there are to choose from, where do you begin? Right here is the answer! We are going to show you some of our favorite fireplace designs, right now, so why not see which one gets you all heat up and interested in a warm and stunning installation of your own?