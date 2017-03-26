9 concrete kitchens perfect for your home

If you are thinking about a kitchen revamp in the not too distant future, don't call your kitchen planner until you've seen how amazing concrete can look as your main material! We know that you might be thinking concrete is a little stark or too modern, but think again, as there is an undeniable natural warmth and tactile quality to concrete that makes it so perfect for a stylish kitchen, whatever style of home you live in! Easy to customize, cheap to buy and beautiful to boot, we think you're going to really see the potential in using concrete in your kitchen, so let's take a look at some of our current favorite examples!
If the cool characteristics of concrete concern you, just take a look at how easily you can warm it up, if you combine it with rich natural wood! A beautiful combination for any kitchen, wood and concrete offer the best of every world in terms of value for money, stylish aesthetics and practicality. They just look so right together!
We dare you to try and tell us that this concrete kitchen looks anything other than stylish, open and sociable! The L-shaped island makes perfect use of the space and offers so much extra counter area that it's untrue and just look how well the natural gray of the concrete works with the white cabinets! Modern, stylish and simple!
Fancy being a little bolder with your concrete application? Then this kitchen will inspire you no end! Finished in nothing but concrete, this room has such a dramatic impact and yet, somehow, still feels homely! We love the tamped texture of the wall and ceiling panels, as they add in some lovely tactile elements. So industrial.
If you aren't one to shy away from a little minimalist styling, concrete is definitely going to be your new favorite interior material! Sleek, unfussy and solid, it requires nothing in terms of fancy finishing and something as robust as a solid cast island will still look phenomenally high-end. Polished concrete would add an extra touch of sophistication too!
This kitchen really means business! The C-shaped design of the concrete counter offers a great vantage point for the cook in the household and creates such an ergonomic layout as well. Set on top of a polished concrete floor, the cohesion here is staggering and it doesn't look at all cold or sterile to us!
If warmth isn't your main concern, concrete and steel make for a beautiful kitchen partnership that is hard to beat! The juxtaposition of the multi-gray tones, some shiny and some matte, really highlights the industrial nature of the materials palette. We might be a little bit in love with this example!
If you like the finish of concrete but not the color, fear not, as you can add specialist pigment to your mix and cast something in the exact color that you want! We were shocked too and then really excited about all the possibilities! This cream installation looks beautiful and almost marble-like, thanks to the polished finish, but just imagine what other colors you could use.
You can't call this kitchen boring or plain, as the lovely central square island makes such a strong statement! Perfectly matching the surrounding counters, this chunky concrete addition has upped the work space exponentially and has such a minimalist and tactile look to it!
You don't have to use concrete on a large scale to enjoy the impact it can have, as this delightful corner kitchen proves! A cast breakfast bar, topped with a gorgeous wooden counter, is all that's needed to separate this open-plan space and don't you think it is the start attraction? Utterly stunning!
For some large-scale concrete inspiration, just feast your eyes on this article: La Fabrica: the single-most incredible restoration that you will ever see!