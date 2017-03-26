Welcoming guests into your home: a step-by-step guide to furniture placement!

Everybody loves welcoming people into their homes, but do you know how sociable, inviting and conducive to enjoyment your furniture layout is? You might be physically welcoming people into your abode, but your furniture might make it difficult to enjoy some seriously fun time, which is why we are going to help! Interior designers are so successful because they know exactly how to make any home or any size feel like a resplendent palace of social activity and we want you to be able to do the same, which is why we've taken a look at some key furniture placement rules, to share them with you today. From a kitchen that says 'come on in', to a living room that promises comfort all evening, we think we've found some really great tips for making more of your home. Come with us now and see what you can do to up the entertainment potential of your property!
Knowing how to divide a totally open space can be difficult, which can leave guests floundering at the front door, but we have a simple and effective tip for you; use color! Denote different spaces with the colors on your walls, or even the hues of your furniture and everybody will soon know where they need to be and feel very at home!
Don't ignore your entrances, as this is the first impression your home will make on any new guests. A lot of people see this space as purely transitional and as such, don't give it the focus it deserves, but we think that a comfortable chair, somewhere to put shoes and some lovely lighting will go a long way to making guests feel really welcome.
If you are a keen cook, the kitchen is most likely your favorite domain, but don't close it off to interested onlookers! If you are hosting a fabulous dinner party, people will want to migrate into the kitchen, to see what you're doing and to drink in all the wonderful aromas, so we think that a more sociable layout is key! If you can make it a little more open-plan with the rest of the space, so much the better, but even a large serving hatch/wall cut-out will go a long way too!
If there is one thing that's vital for any dining room, it's that it maintains a natural and close connection to kitchen. Not only is this a practical tips, as you will have to carry food a shorter distance from hob to table, but it also makes for a wonderfully engaging and conversational layout too. Just imagine being able to chat with guests, who are sat at the table, while you prepare the food. Heavenly!
If you don't want to make your kitchen and dining room one cohesive space, we understand, as food odors can linger something terrible, so how about a more open style of room divide? Instead of solid walls, look into the possibility of glass divides and even, sliding doors, as they will offer a far less overbearing division and encourage guests to explore a little.
If you only do one thing with your living room furniture, make sure it is laid out in a naturally discursive way! What we mean by this is that having sofas and chairs all facing each other will create a far more organic propensity for conversation and interaction. If everyone is looking at each other, conversation is bound to flow!
Of course, in a family home, living rooms tend to be focused around an item of technology, such as the television, and this isn't a problem, if you have some extra furniture that can be drafted in for evenings with guests! Small rattan stools, floor cushions and individual arm chairs are all perfect and will create a more sociable layout in seconds.
We are getting to the finishing touches now and this is a tip you can't afford to ignore! For a truly sociable and easy to navigate home, you need to have more than just one coffee table and one dining version! Scattering small side tables around will naturally encourage guests to wander, stay mobile and explore your home, but we have an extra tip for you; have coasters on every single table! Is there anything worse than having to cull a friendship over a drinks ring on your favorite furniture?
With all your furniture in the right places, it's time to accessorize, so make sure that you think about comfort! Plush cushions, colorful accents that help to denote where certain spaces start and end. Your guests won't be able to hide their envy at your amazingly welcoming and cohesive styling.
