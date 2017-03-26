Welcoming guests into your home: a step-by-step guide to furniture placement!

Everybody loves welcoming people into their homes, but do you know how sociable, inviting and conducive to enjoyment your furniture layout is? You might be physically welcoming people into your abode, but your furniture might make it difficult to enjoy some seriously fun time, which is why we are going to help! Interior designers are so successful because they know exactly how to make any home or any size feel like a resplendent palace of social activity and we want you to be able to do the same, which is why we've taken a look at some key furniture placement rules, to share them with you today. From a kitchen that says 'come on in', to a living room that promises comfort all evening, we think we've found some really great tips for making more of your home. Come with us now and see what you can do to up the entertainment potential of your property!