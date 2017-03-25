Your browser is out-of-date.

7 quirky decor ideas for your home

Social Network Room
Who wants to follow the crowds and do everything that the masses do? Not us and we bet you don't either! When it comes to interior design, it's so crucial that you find the right balance between individual and stylish, otherwise you'll be stuck trying to live with a scheme that you might actually hate. After all, if you're a vintage furniture enthusiasts but minimalism came into vogue, you wouldn't suddenly sell all your beautiful items, would you? Of course not! With that in mind, we've found seven amazingly quirky and off the wall ideas to try in your home and we think that all of them would definitely get the interior designer seal of approval. Just wait until you see the phenomenal OSB-lined living room!

1. Use unfinished materials throughout.

Social Network Room
Using materials that are more commonly covered with plasterboard as a finished look is a great way to give your home a really unique and personal touch. Anybody can have plaster walls, but how many people do you know with exposed OSB or industrial ducting on show? Wow!

2. Make your bike a real feature.

Open Space
Are you a keen cyclist? Well, the earth thanks you for your passionately green approach to travel and your home can thank you too, if you make your bike a real feature! Just look at the cool wall-mounted rack in this home! What a way to make your hallways really quirky and unusual!

3. Embrace 3D printing techniques.

Projeto de interiores numa casa de Praia
3D printing has exploded in the last 12 months, so much so that it is being used to create amazing wall finishes that are as unique as the people that own the houses they are used in! Here, we think the pyramid design makes for a wonderfully bold and eye-catching feature wall/headboard!

4. Make a light fixture the main focus.

DINNING ROOM
Here's a really unusual idea for you! Instead of making walls, colors or even furniture the main focus of a room, why not make sure that ALL eyes are on a single light fixture? You'll need to invest in a piece that is really wild and crazy, but it will be worth it and a simple room scheme surrounding the piece will be easy to create.

5. Try to make some wall art yourself.

GIRLS ROOM
Have you noticed how popular textural wall hangings have become in recent months? It's all part of the Hygge trend, which sees rugged materials being used to create stunning loom designs, that are then simply hung on a wooden support and displayed! You could easily recreate something you love the look of, while putting your own spin on it. How perfect for a teenager's room!

6. Commission something truly personal.

COZINHA
Family always comes first and why should that be any different when it comes to interior design? By commissioning an artist to create a wonderful portrait of you and your family, you will know that you're the only people in the world to have that picture and you can make a real statement about the love and cohesion that runs through your home.

7. Ignore the rules about different materials.

CASA TOMAR
A lot of people think that using too many different materials in one room is a mistake, but if you are crazy for contrast and comfort, we say go for it! This is YOUR home, after all! Here, we see plush velvet, animal hides, wool cushions and natural wood all coming together beautifully and do you know why? Because it's what the owners love!

If unusual is your thing, then take a look at this article next: 5 of the most bizarre homes of 2016!

Are you going to try something more unusual in your home now?

No, Thanks