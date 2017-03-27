A charming minimalist home

The charming home you are about to see today is elegantly decorated and sleek, with all the perks of a minimalist approach to storage as well as space. In other words, everything has its place and there is absolutely no clutter in terms of furniture and accessories. Accentuated with modern lighting, both light and earthy tones, there is a wonderful balance between comfortable and elegant living.
Let's take a look.
This home has many perks and extras. From this simple yet divine sitting area which looks out of a large window to the outdoor space, to the modest decor which spells out comfort and easy living.
The kitchen and dining room are all-in-one, meaning that the space is divided between the kitchen work space and the sitting area. This combination works, not only due to the complimentary decor and chic finishes, but also the minimalist approach to a no mess, no nonsense style.
Just because the sitting area is simple, doesn't mean the entertainment area is minimalist. The living room functions as an entertainment area in which a large TV screen hangs on the wall opposite the large luxurious lounge. The room is comfortable, modern and sleek.
From this angle we can see just how cool, calm and collected the entertainment area is. The TV is mounted on an earthy brown wall which goes wonderfully with the shiny cream tiles. The room feels uncluttered and fit for enjoyment and relaxation.
The stairway blends in with the rest of the home in that the choice of earthy tones has been perfectly selected to suit the comfortable and elegant style. There is plenty of room for storage as we can see opposite the stairs with the drawers below and above—they are so hidden that you wouldn't even know they are there. Just another example of modernity.
We finally come to the bedroom which is located on the top floor of the home. It looks out onto greenery and the wide and wonderful window mimics the windows in the rest of the home which are all focused on bringing the outside in. With plenty of natural light, the bedroom is relaxing, balanced and serene.
