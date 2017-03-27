Your browser is out-of-date.

A charming minimalist home

press profile homify press profile homify
木柵林, 觀林設計 觀林設計 Modern Living Room
The charming home you are about to see today is elegantly decorated and sleek, with all the perks of a minimalist approach to storage as well as space. In other words, everything has its place and there is absolutely no clutter in terms of furniture and accessories. Accentuated with modern lighting, both light and earthy tones, there is a wonderful balance between comfortable and elegant living. 

Let's take a look. 

Sitting area.

木柵林, 觀林設計 觀林設計 Modern Living Room
觀林設計

觀林設計
觀林設計
觀林設計

This home has many perks and extras. From this simple yet divine sitting area which looks out of a large window to the outdoor space, to the modest decor which spells out comfort and easy living. 

Kitchen.

木柵林, 觀林設計 觀林設計 Modern Dining Room
觀林設計

觀林設計
觀林設計
觀林設計

The kitchen and dining room are all-in-one, meaning that the space is divided between the kitchen work space and the sitting area. This combination works, not only due to the complimentary decor and chic finishes, but also the minimalist approach to a no mess, no nonsense style. 

Luxury.

木柵林, 觀林設計 觀林設計 Modern Living Room
觀林設計

觀林設計
觀林設計
觀林設計

Just because the sitting area is simple, doesn't mean the entertainment area is minimalist. The living room functions as an entertainment area in which a large TV screen hangs on the wall opposite the large luxurious lounge. The room is comfortable, modern and sleek. 

Calm and cool.

木柵林, 觀林設計 觀林設計 Modern Living Room
觀林設計

觀林設計
觀林設計
觀林設計

From this angle we can see just how cool, calm and collected the entertainment area is. The TV is mounted on an earthy brown wall which goes wonderfully with the shiny cream tiles. The room feels uncluttered and fit for enjoyment and relaxation. 

Storage and stairs.

木柵林, 觀林設計 觀林設計 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
觀林設計

觀林設計
觀林設計
觀林設計

The stairway blends in with the rest of the home in that the choice of earthy tones has been perfectly selected to suit the comfortable and elegant style. There is plenty of room for storage as we can see opposite the stairs with the drawers below and above—they are so hidden that you wouldn't even know they are there. Just another example of modernity. 

Bedroom.

木柵林, 觀林設計 觀林設計 Modern Bedroom
觀林設計

觀林設計
觀林設計
觀林設計

We finally come to the bedroom which is located on the top floor of the home. It looks out onto greenery and the wide and wonderful window mimics the windows in the rest of the home which are all focused on bringing the outside in. With plenty of natural light, the bedroom is relaxing, balanced and serene. 

No, Thanks