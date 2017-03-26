Simply the best: a home with the look!

This home introduces modern technologies with heritage significance. The home has been renovated and reworked to suit a modern lifestyle but it still retains particular features which make it stand out in its neighborhood as a home of style, prominence, and elegance. The owners wanted to retain its period-style flavor but blend it with some perks which can only be achieved with soliciting the advice of some clever professional interior designers. Thanks to their guidance, a successful conversion brought the best aspects of a modern build, without degrading the existing fabric of the home.
The results speak for themselves…
Within the bathroom, the designers opted for traditional fittings which keep with the period style of the home. The standalone bath is truly the centerpiece of this bathroom as it stands in elegant silver. The pastel blue walls and the checkered floor work perfectly with the rest of the elements.
If you love charming period homes, be sure to look at this gem!
The kitchen is open-plan and provides a sense of freedom and space. The modern cooking appliances follow current trends yet apply themselves beautifully to retaining the period look. The best aspects are the colors; gentle, elegant and pristine, whilst the lighting above the kitchen island has been carefully selected to reflect the industrial look which meets the period look beautifully.
The home has plenty of space in the attic and we can see that light flows in effortlessly through slanted windows. There are so many things that can be done with this bright and shiny space; perhaps a study, home-office or bedroom?
Captured shortly after the last coat of paint had been applied to the walls and ceiling, the front living room is back to its best.The wooden flooring has also been given a new take on life. What a result!
With so much space and so much sunlight coming in through all of the windows of this magnificent home, it is not hard to let your mind wander. So much possibility and prospect.
Interior designers from Blankstone have done a fantastic job updating this family home. They spent a significant amount of time consulting the owners to find out exactly what they wanted to change during their home renovation.
Blankstone's approach is always guided by a respect for the building's original features and heritage qualities. Despite considerable alterations being made to the layout and interior finishes, these were all undertaken in a way that brought positive improvements to the historic dwelling.