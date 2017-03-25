Your browser is out-of-date.

A home staging project that will leave you speechless!

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal
We don't think it's a secret anymore just how incredibly talented home stagers are, but just in case you have missed out on enjoying their work, we have decided to show you a project that really defines the profession! We have selected a host of amazing before and after pictures, of every room in the home, to give you a really rounded idea of how effective home staging can be and why it's so vital, if you are planning to try and sell your home. After all, wouldn't you be more interested in a property that looks, feels and operates like a home already, rather than simply a blank canvas? 

We don't want to overshadow the beautiful results here with our narration, so be aware that there are some really lovely touches to look out for. Observe how effective neutral color schemes are everywhere, how modern textiles trends have been incorporated and how outdated rooms, in particular, the bathroom, have been totally modernized, through the use of clever accessories. We know you're going to be blown away by how amazing the home staging is here and more than that, we bet you'd be in the market for a home just like this wonderful one!

1. A languishing living room that became lovely!

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

2. Dire to dining room heaven.

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

3. Boring to beautiful out on the balcony!

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

4. Hallway hell to a stunning entrance.

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

5. Simply the worst to one of the best bathrooms!

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

6. A sensational secret snug that came from nothing.

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

7. A disaster zone that became food prep heaven!

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

8. Unfinished to unbelievable in the bedroom!

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

Home Staging - ETW in Ennepetal, raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen

raum² - wir machen wohnen
raum²—wir machen wohnen
raum² - wir machen wohnen

For even more home staging tips, take a look at this article: How to tackle home staging like a professional.

Are you shocked at what some well chosen furniture can accomplish?

