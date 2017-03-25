High on style: a stunning city home

Today we would like to show you a stunning city home with a breathtaking greenhouse roof. The home is comprised of style, elegance and some very fascinating decor ideas. From the well-lit living spaces which let plenty of sunlight in, to the earthy decorative style, we guarantee you will find something that will please you in this home.
Let's take a look.
The conservatory of this home gives the house a greenhouse look, making for a sunny and airy interior. The look is consistent with the entire home in which a preference for white furnishings with a blend of neutrals takes precedence. It accommodates the connoisseurs of style with its greenhouse roof which is open, transparent and clear glass that engages the viewer immediately.
The living room is decorated with a bare minimum of furniture pieces which give the home an open-air appearance as the light breezes through.The sheet flooring and white walls add a touch of the immaculate, whilst the decorative touches of color and unique wooden furnishings make the home look and feel warm and homely. We can see just how the use of vintage decor has given the home a touch of elegant nostalgia.
The kitchen is connected to the open plan living room and it also emphasizes light and an open-air feel. There are no doors or walls separating the two rooms, making the walkway from the living room to the kitchen uninterrupted and uncluttered with furnishings. The olive green walls inside the shelving further create a warm rustic feel.
The decor is sumptuous, velvety and brimming with luxury. The couch is just one of the fine touches and textures of this home and it goes beautifully with the cappuccino walls. The rug is earthy and warm, giving the room an extraordinary touch of opulence.
A close up of the construction of the roof shows us how unique the high ceilings are. Not only do they create a stunning sense of weightlessness and air, they also give the home a majestic quality.
The bathroom is decorated in the period style and with details such as this free standing claw-foot bath, along with the modern and updated touches such as the glass shower screen and tiles, we can see why this home has stood the test of time.
