A stylish, prefab and eco-friendly house surrounded by cherry trees

Justwords Justwords
Aptly named “Cherry Blossom House”, this residence is situated near Strasbourg, Germany, in a village well-known for its cherry trees. Its wooden structure was prefabricated in a factory and assembled in just a week on the site. Eco-friendly cellulose has been used to insulate the building along with triple-glazing. A photovoltaic system and a heat pump make the house energy-efficient, and it is expected to leave behind the minimum possible carbon footprint. The interiors are spacious, well-lit and very soothing, all thanks to the vision of the architects at Uberraum Architects. This abode was also awarded for its cutting-edge design by the Architectural Chamber of Baden-Württemberg.

Beautiful rear view.

Large glass windows set in sleek black frames dominate the backside of the house, to connect it with the gorgeous outdoors and flood the interiors with sunlight. A large floating and wooden deck offer ample scope for sunbathing, relaxing, and hosting picnics and barbecues.

Impressive facade.

The double-storied wooden façade impresses with its size, light hue and neat glass windows. A trapezoidal structure clad with brownish tiles conceals the entrance, but features large windows to let the sun in. Cherry trees and lush grass make for a serene and charming setting.

Structural delight!

This side of the house appears to float above the ground, as it offers shade to the garage. Paired with the window that juts out, it makes the entire building snazzy.

Elegant approach.

A massive stone-clad structure with window subtly separates the entrance from the surrounding greenery, without destroying the view. It complements the slim wooden slats on the approach pathway and exterior walls as well.

Say hello to the sun!

The presence of large glass windows inspired the architects to create wide and stylish window seats, so that the family can sunbathe and unwind without leaving the home. The view is breathtaking too.

Stunning staircase.

Crafted with light-hued wood and blackened steel, this staircase is a designer delight with its mix of solid and floating steps. Sleek wall-mounted shelves add extra functionality here, and they blend in well with the steps.

Bright passage.

Smooth white walls and a light wooden ceiling make this narrow passage look bright and spacious. Trendy lamps and windows enhance the airy and cheerful ambiance.

Ultramodern kitchen.

Smooth grey cabinets, inbuilt storage, sleek furniture and modern appliances make this kitchen a stunning and welcoming space. It integrates beautifully with the unique dining arrangement, while flowers lend freshness and spice to the setting.

Embracing the outdoors.

Massive glass sliding doors connect the kitchen and dining with the backyard deck and lush nature. This way, the interiors stay well-ventilated, warm, and the inhabitants get to keep kitchen odors at bay.   

Take another inspiring tour - A new wooden home with a touch of old glamour

10 homes in the country that we know you'll want to own!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

