An industrial chic loft apartment in New York City

We are in the bustling New York City today, and this fashionable loft apartment housed by a building which was previously a printing factory, has caught our eye. Lively and bold hues paired with stainless steel and blackened steel elements lend this residence an industrial chic ambiance. 13’ high ceilings and tall glass windows make for bright and airy interiors, while Siberian oak flooring ensures warmth and elegance. The architects at Eisner Design put a budget of $500,000 to good use indeed, with this home!
The creative use of burnished and blackened steel becomes apparent when you look at the kitchen counter from the dining space. Bold red cabinets jazz up the kitchen, while a large red painting livens up the dining area. Note how the sleek and trendy dining furniture complements the kitchen counter, and contrasts the wooden floor beautifully. The chandelier hanging above the dining table is extremely quirky and goes well with the industrial decor. Don’t miss the blackened steel mesh suspended from the kitchen ceiling. It diffuses the ceiling lights elegantly, creating a soothing atmosphere.
Glossy red cabinets on all sides and ultramodern steel appliances make the kitchen a very cheerful and energetic space, where even the humblest of chefs will feel inspired. The smooth steel countertop is U-shaped and hence offers ample space for prepping, cooking and plating.
This white and wooden corridor has been given an industrial chic look, thanks to the steel mesh suspended from the ceiling. Set in a black frame, it complements the glazing above the white wall and lends oodles of character to the passage.
Splashes of red, quirky wallpaper, and countless toys and books fill the kids’ room with color and life. The neat white shelves and cabinets are ideal for storing everything and teaching the value of organization.
Quirky artifacts, abstract paintings and posters and neatly arranged books in fashionable shelves lend personality and uniqueness to the interiors of this loft apartment.
