A beautiful 3000 ft² penthouse in New York

Situated on the West 87th Street in Manhattan, New York, this large penthouse apartment was put together in $800,000 by the architects at Eisner Design. It is modern, subtly luxurious and full of inspiring designs. Though dominated mostly by white, beige and light wooden tones, this home surprises with vibrant touches here and there. Trendy and sleek furniture, stylish lighting, cozy textiles and plentiful glass windows keep the residence cheerful, warm and attractive at all times.
Soft and neutral colors make this large bathroom look all the more spacious and airy. The trendy sink units are set against a massive mirror which reflects the elegant shower enclosure and lends the illusion of extra space. Rendered in light wood, the sink units feature a dressing space in between them, complete with a shaving mirror. Luxurious, right?
Soft neutral hues, a fashionable chandelier and framed posters lend coziness and personality to this entryway. The sleek L-shaped bench features inbuilt drawers for shoes and the wall-mounted rack helps in organizing coats.
An L-shaped sofa peppered with colorful cushions and the fashionable, wooden TV-unit make the living space warm and welcoming. Sleek floating shelves and niches surrounding the TV has been creatively used to display artifacts, while the coffee tables look simple yet trendy. Tall glass windows connect this area with the sunny terrace and offer stylish views of the cityscape.
The outer wall of the kitchen in this apartment combines glass and slim wooden slats creatively. The overall shape of the wall is slightly curved, which lends uniqueness to the interior.
Lavish splashes of white, smooth cabinets, ultramodern appliances and two large windows make the kitchen bright and charming. The breakfast nook comprises of a round table and stylish chairs, while the bar counter on the right has been designed to mimic the curved shape of the wall.
White, beige and light wooden tones enhance the spaciousness of this sober and cozy bedroom. Stylish wall-mounted reading lights, neat furniture and wall-to-wall glass doors leading to the large terrace complete the look here.
A cozy white couch, a neat wooden study station, a modern TV unit and a textured rug contribute to the comfortable ambiance of this den. A vibrant painting, a few printed cushions and some green vases add color here.
Bright splashes of blue on the bedding and the seat of the customized corner sofa fill this bedroom with serenity and beauty. A long array of windows brings in sunlight, while large floral prints on the wallpaper lend class to this space.
Lively splashes of pink and orange along with patterns like stripes and polka dots make the daughter’s bedroom playful and eye-catching. Steps with inbuilt storage lead you to the bed, which is set atop a large storage unit with cabinet and drawers. No wonder, this room is stylish as well as functional!