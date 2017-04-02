Your browser is out-of-date.

A gorgeous house full of colors and creativity

Justwords Justwords
Beautiful colors play a very crucial role in uplifting moods and spirits, and the owners of this residence Casa SH62 realize that. They also wanted their house to blend modern, traditional and rustic touches with elegance and embrace greenery whole-heartedly. So the architects at Style Architecture Workshop decided to introduce lively hues like blue, pink, red, and yellow, and mix them with interesting materials like concrete, stone, glass, wood and metal for a stunning impression. This spacious abode boasts of three verdant courtyards, a refreshing pool, modern storage solutions, gorgeous tiles and tasteful furniture. Tall windows in every room bring in sunlight and keep the interiors cheerful and cozy. Read on to know more.

Inviting facade.

The pretty pink facade is almost entirely engulfed in lush vegetation, with bold black touches for the garage and entrance door. The black iron fence is sleek, artistic yet sturdy.

Charming lobby.

Colorful and vintage style tiles, a coffee table with natural tree trunk as the base, and a wooden shelf with splashes of yellow make the lobby very innovative and welcoming.

Serene living.

Smooth white walls, light-hued flooring, and neat modern furniture are the highlights of this clam and bright living space. A large black and white painting and a gorgeous blue courtyard on the right lend personality to this area.

Refreshing openness.

Thanks to an open plan layout, the living merges with the dining beautifully, while sliding glass doors integrate the interiors with the sun-soaked and well-ventilated courtyard.

Cave-like cellar.

Concrete and stone make the underground cellar very much like the ones in medieval castles. A cutting-edge black staircase makes a modern statement here, while brilliantly-lit niches liven up this space.

Kitchen from the future.

This spacious and open kitchen boasts of a large futuristic island, equipped with curvy inbuilt drawers. The countertop is layered and creatively illuminated, while fruits and a pair of vibrant paintings add color here.

Meet the pool!

This aerial view clearly shows how the kitchen and breakfast nook connects with the pretty pink courtyard and the rounded contours of the massive pool.

Magical setting.

The sensuously curvy shape of the pool, the charming pink walls of the courtyard, beautiful plants and a shaded patio to enjoy barbecues make for a magical setting.

Elegant master bedroom.

Bright white walls, vibrant tiles on the floor and a stunning wrought iron bed are the highlights of this large and airy master bedroom. A cozy couch, connection with one of the courtyards and a lively painting add to the beautiful ambiance.

Cheerful guest bedroom.

A large window fills the guest bedroom with sunlight, while colorful tiles, a bright painting, and cozy textiles make a relaxing and inspiring statement here.

Bedroom with a view.

Tall windows on either side of the brilliantly paneled study station visually open up this bedroom to the blue courtyard and refreshing greenery. The wall on the right has been devoted entirely to inbuilt black cabinets and open shelving in the middle.

Picturesque bathroom.

Beige marble on the floor, white walls and modish fixtures make this bathroom attractive and serene. Indoor greens in the shower area bring nature inside, while red textiles add color.

Unique bathing bliss.

Here’s another spacious and very fashionable bathroom which connects with the yellow courtyard through transparent glass doors. A luxurious way to unwind indeed!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

