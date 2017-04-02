A gorgeous house full of colors and creativity

Beautiful colors play a very crucial role in uplifting moods and spirits, and the owners of this residence Casa SH62 realize that. They also wanted their house to blend modern, traditional and rustic touches with elegance and embrace greenery whole-heartedly. So the architects at Style Architecture Workshop decided to introduce lively hues like blue, pink, red, and yellow, and mix them with interesting materials like concrete, stone, glass, wood and metal for a stunning impression. This spacious abode boasts of three verdant courtyards, a refreshing pool, modern storage solutions, gorgeous tiles and tasteful furniture. Tall windows in every room bring in sunlight and keep the interiors cheerful and cozy. Read on to know more.