Modern luxuries for a minimalistic home

The reason why minimalist design and decor styles are gaining in popularity is probably because modern homeowners want to enjoy a convenient yet elegant living experience. And the home we are about to explore today is a wonderful example of fashionable minimalism. Thanks to the architects at Augmented Reality Architects, this residence combines soothing and neutral hues with neat furniture pieces for a sophisticated and simple look. Wood, glass, stone and steel have been used tastefully to create an industrial chic ambiance inside. Modern lighting, lots of inbuilt storage, trendy fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom ensure complete comfort.
Smooth and sleek gray cabinets and a backsplash composed of gray stone tiles lend lots of pizzazz to the kitchen. Wall-mounted racks and hooks leave a lot of free space on the countertop, so that washing, prepping and cooking can be executed easily.
Light-hued wooden flooring, sheer gray drapes and wall-to-wall inbuilt shelving with sliding doors make the living area perfect for relaxation and recreation. The dark gray leather sofa set contrasts the floor and smooth white walls nicely.
From this vantage point, you can see how the living has been merged with the dining and kitchen efficiently, to make the interior seem spacious. Bright cove and recessed lights add to the open and airy feel here.
Walls composed of sleek gray stones and unique furniture made of natural wood and blackened steel make the dining space stunning. Sliding glass doors connect it with the pantry and that part of the kitchen where all appliances are stored.
Black bedding and sheer drapes lend a bold and unusual look to this very austere bedroom. Set upon a floating wooden platform, the bed makes a unique statement, while a couple of wall-shelves hold books. Large glass sliding doors lead to a sunny terrace and keep the room naturally bright during daytime.
A large cozy bed with a stylish wooden headboard promises undisturbed sleep and relaxation in this spacious bedroom. Creamy white walls and plush bedding create a restful aura, while the gray inbuilt closets on the left look functional as well as chic. The sliding door leading to the dressing nook and bathroom features a tall mirror for your convenience.
Folding glass doors set in metal frames separate yet visually connect the bedroom with a spacious terrace covered with glass. This way, the terrace as well as the bedroom gets ample sunlight and enjoys city views when the blind is up. Note how the two zones have been demarcated by the use of gray tiles for the terrace.
White, gray and light-hued wood make up the color palette of this compact but bright dressing room. The neat wooden unit is exactly what you need to store cosmetics and accessories.
A very fashionable sink, light gray walls, a neat shower enclosure and cove lighting make this bathroom ideal for convenient rejuvenation.
Large gray tiles, stylish sanitary wares and a long mirror cabinet are the reasons why this spacious bathroom looks inviting and refreshing.
