Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This house has it all (+ floor plans)

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Welcome to Amelia, a lovely country home with spacious, trendy and sun-kissed interiors. Vibrant hues, lavish use of glass and wood, stylish furniture and creative decor make this residence perfect for both grownups and kids. The ground floor enjoys an open plan layout which merges the living, dining and kitchen beautifully, while the upper story is reserved for sleeping. Smart utilization of space, two balconies and a large patio in the backyard are some other attractions of this property. Now let’s take a closer look at this tasteful creation by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL in Bialystok, Poland.

Charming facade.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A traditional gabled roof, white and gray exterior walls and sleek steps make this modern family home picturesque. The steel railing for the balcony, steel pipes, the wooden entrance and the wood cladding on the side contribute to the texture play.

From a distance.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Surrounded by lush green lawns, this residence features numerous glass windows and skylights to bring in sunlight and offer beautiful views to the inhabitants.

Elegant rear view.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The interiors connect with a large wooden patio in the backyard through a massive glass door. A balcony on this side too helps the family to breathe in fresh air and relax while admiring the garden.

Colorful and stylish living.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Trendy armchairs with leafy prints, sunny yellow cushions and a vibrant yellow feature wall make this large living area spirited and attractive. Wooden flooring and large glass windows ensure warmth and brightness.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

From this vantage point, you can admire the modern inbuilt fireplace and a tall niche next to it for storing wooden logs.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf, a sleek TV unit and a cozy wooden window seat make the living space perfect for relaxation and entertainment. A half wall and planter made from concrete and wood separates this area from the dining, which is set on a higher level.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Modern kitchen.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Classy wood and white cabinets, modern appliances and large glass windows make the kitchen warm, bright and convenient.

Lovely bedroom.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Floral prints on the bedspread, bold red cushions, striped wallpapers and an elegant dressing mirror are the highlights of this spacious and sun-soaked bedroom.

Balcony with a view.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sliding glass doors visually integrate the bedroom with the slim but airy balcony, with its sober gray tiles and chic steel railings.

Vibrant nursery.

homify Modern Kid's Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bold splashes of pink, blue, green and many other colors fill this spacious and bright nursery with life. Neat cabinets, playful furniture, the striped wallpaper and pretty lamps make this space functional as well as aesthetic.

Practical home office.

homify Modern Study Room and Home Office
homify

homify
homify
homify

This white and wooden home office receives loads of sunlight through the large window, while a wall-mounted desk and inbuilt shelves save space.

Power of glass.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

The use of glass for the staircase balustrades is a wonderful idea! It creates a feeling of openness and airiness, without compromising security.

Refreshing bathroom.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Large creamy white tiles, warm wooden touches and fashionable sanitary fixtures are the reasons why this bathroom looks spacious, cozy and inviting.

Bold and impressive.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dark gray slate tiles add loads of personality to this large bathroom, and complements the modish fixtures and wooden elements nicely. The long mirror makes this bathroom appear bigger than it is.

Ground floor plan.

homify Modern Walls and Floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large living, sizable dining and a well-equipped kitchen occupy the ground floor, as you can see from this plan. The study room and other utility rooms are here as well.

First floor plan.

homify Modern Walls and Floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

One very large and two other spacious bedrooms constitute the first floor, besides two bathrooms. The two balconies on two ends are also clearly visible here.

Take another tour - A trendy and spacious home full of creative ideas

A home that went from ARGH to OOOH!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks