This house has it all (+ floor plans)

Welcome to Amelia, a lovely country home with spacious, trendy and sun-kissed interiors. Vibrant hues, lavish use of glass and wood, stylish furniture and creative decor make this residence perfect for both grownups and kids. The ground floor enjoys an open plan layout which merges the living, dining and kitchen beautifully, while the upper story is reserved for sleeping. Smart utilization of space, two balconies and a large patio in the backyard are some other attractions of this property. Now let’s take a closer look at this tasteful creation by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL in Bialystok, Poland.