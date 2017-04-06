This house has it all (+ floor plans)

Welcome to Amelia, a lovely country home with spacious, trendy and sun-kissed interiors. Vibrant hues, lavish use of glass and wood, stylish furniture and creative decor make this residence perfect for both grownups and kids. The ground floor enjoys an open plan layout which merges the living, dining and kitchen beautifully, while the upper story is reserved for sleeping. Smart utilization of space, two balconies and a large patio in the backyard are some other attractions of this property. Now let’s take a closer look at this tasteful creation by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL in Bialystok, Poland.
A traditional gabled roof, white and gray exterior walls and sleek steps make this modern family home picturesque. The steel railing for the balcony, steel pipes, the wooden entrance and the wood cladding on the side contribute to the texture play.
Surrounded by lush green lawns, this residence features numerous glass windows and skylights to bring in sunlight and offer beautiful views to the inhabitants.
The interiors connect with a large wooden patio in the backyard through a massive glass door. A balcony on this side too helps the family to breathe in fresh air and relax while admiring the garden.
Trendy armchairs with leafy prints, sunny yellow cushions and a vibrant yellow feature wall make this large living area spirited and attractive. Wooden flooring and large glass windows ensure warmth and brightness.
From this vantage point, you can admire the modern inbuilt fireplace and a tall niche next to it for storing wooden logs.
A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf, a sleek TV unit and a cozy wooden window seat make the living space perfect for relaxation and entertainment. A half wall and planter made from concrete and wood separates this area from the dining, which is set on a higher level.
Classy wood and white cabinets, modern appliances and large glass windows make the kitchen warm, bright and convenient.
Floral prints on the bedspread, bold red cushions, striped wallpapers and an elegant dressing mirror are the highlights of this spacious and sun-soaked bedroom.
Sliding glass doors visually integrate the bedroom with the slim but airy balcony, with its sober gray tiles and chic steel railings.
Bold splashes of pink, blue, green and many other colors fill this spacious and bright nursery with life. Neat cabinets, playful furniture, the striped wallpaper and pretty lamps make this space functional as well as aesthetic.
This white and wooden home office receives loads of sunlight through the large window, while a wall-mounted desk and inbuilt shelves save space.
The use of glass for the staircase balustrades is a wonderful idea! It creates a feeling of openness and airiness, without compromising security.
Large creamy white tiles, warm wooden touches and fashionable sanitary fixtures are the reasons why this bathroom looks spacious, cozy and inviting.
Dark gray slate tiles add loads of personality to this large bathroom, and complements the modish fixtures and wooden elements nicely. The long mirror makes this bathroom appear bigger than it is.
A large living, sizable dining and a well-equipped kitchen occupy the ground floor, as you can see from this plan. The study room and other utility rooms are here as well.
One very large and two other spacious bedrooms constitute the first floor, besides two bathrooms. The two balconies on two ends are also clearly visible here.
