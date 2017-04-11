The New Orleans home renovation you won't forget soon

Originally built in 1840, the intriguing home we will inspect today has a long history. We have brought you a before-and-after project in which you can see the amazing renovation that took place to transform a noble historic structure into a modern haven.

The New Orleans home under our inspection today, we are sure you will agree, is much like the old city itself—full of character and magic. Architects from StudioWTA sought to renovate this home and turn it into a contemporary wonder, whilst keeping that magic and character of the original building. In the images that follow, you will be able to see exactly how the house had been transformed, and what changes had been made. Once you see the spectacular results for yourself, you will need no more convincing that this is a memorable renovation!

Let's get right to it then!