The New Orleans home renovation you won't forget soon

Originally built in 1840, the intriguing home we will inspect today has a long history. We have brought you a before-and-after project in which you can see the amazing renovation that took place to transform a noble historic structure into a modern haven.
The New Orleans home under our inspection today, we are sure you will agree, is much like the old city itself—full of character and magic. Architects from StudioWTA sought to renovate this home and turn it into a contemporary wonder, whilst keeping that magic and character of the original building. In the images that follow, you will be able to see exactly how the house had been transformed, and what changes had been made. Once you see the spectacular results for yourself, you will need no more convincing that this is a memorable renovation!
Let's get right to it then!
As we can see from the plans of the home on the left of the image, there had been plenty for the architects to work with. The historically defined entryway offers access to the upper floors via a beautifully curving staircase. The hall is decorated with black and white tiles in a harlequin pattern. This is not at all unappealing, but we can see how the clients would want a more modern and luxurious look. What the architects had here was really a matter of interior architecture and design, rather than having to change any structural elements.
What a change! In this image, we can see the entryway to the master suite, and how it has been changed from the previous picture. Firstly, they had replaced the tiled floor with beautiful white marble, immediately upgrading the space to one of elegance and luxury. In addition, the staircase had been refined and painted, sporting a more elegant appearance in line with the environment.
In the center of the ground floor hall, we see a beautiful crystal chandelier to grace the already elegant atmosphere. This stunning conversation piece hangs from an exquisitely crafted plaster medallion, which had been designed by a local professional. On the upper first floor, another, more modern chandelier hangs above the stairs.
For this larger living space in the master suite of the home, the architects had removed the bathroom from the space, as can be seen below in the the before-picture. Now, with a larger open space at their disposal, they went ahead and crafted a supreme living area, inclusive of large kitchen and lounge.
The walls and ceiling all cleverly conceal recessed lighting, centrally controlled speakers, and air conditioning diffusers to distribute light, sound and fresh area equally among the room. We can also see beautiful slip-head windows, which had been restored and filled with antique replacement glass to get a look similar to the original.
The kitchen cabinets had been custom-designed for this space, and the marble countertops had been chosen to suit them perfectly. Two kitchen islands form the outline of the kitchen working area, and this galley layout is perfect for delineating the kitchen in an open-plan space.
In the images below we can also see a charming Juliet balcony, which had been restored and received a replacement railing to ensure safety while keeping to the look.
The master bedroom suite includes a compact arrangement of the bedroom area, a five fixture bathroom, vanity, closets, powder room and laundry. The close arrangement of all these areas allows for a larger and open living space, as we have seen in the images above.
We just love the lighting in this room, which is very romantic and seems slightly ethereal. Once again we see exquisite plaster moldings, and this time it is used as headboard for the bed.
This extraordinary marble shower had been built in an area that had formerly been used as a fireplace.
The attic had been transformed into a second suite, and a very impressive one at that! To ensure privacy, the entire attic space had been sealed with acoustic vinyl behind the wall finishing to soundproof it from the master suite below.
The gorgeous wooden features had been constructed out of reclaimed cypress and pine, ensuring a warm and elegant atmosphere.
Lastly, we take a turn back down the three levels to take one more look at the ground floor. Here we can see the updated ground floor suite, and especially how new and reclaimed wood had been stained and used to compliment the rustic brickwork, which had been left as is. This more toned-down and earthy atmosphere is a good counter-balance to the elegance of the master suite above it, and a traditional alternative to the modern attic. It seems like you will find a different home on every floor!
