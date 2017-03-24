Forget the pizza oven, you need to DIY your own Braai

First of all, you are probably wondering what exactly a Braai is. So that's where we will start. Coming from the word braaivleis (Afrikaans for grilled meat), a Braai is a versatile outdoor, wood burning barbecue that can double as an oven. It is so popular in South Africa, that most households have both gas and wood or charcoal burning Braais in their backyards, gardens or on their terraces.

Braais play a central role in casual social events where families and friends get together and cook communally with them. Meats are a major part of the meal, and is what the Braai is more commonly used for, but definitely not limited to. Different options include grilling, slow roasting, smoking meats and fish, grilling pizza and baking bread. There is a high shelf that makes the cooking possibilities almost endless, and when the cooking is done, it is easy to simply remove the grilling grid and enjoy the Braai as an open fire.