The Italian home full of exquisite details

Milan-based architects DISEGNOINOPERA are well known for their love of fine furniture, attention to detail, subtle use of color, understated design and use of high quality craftsmanship. And this house, dubbed 'House in Two Heights' has their signature style all over it.
Not only that, but it also blends modern materials and lighting with traditional Italian textures and raised motifs, producing a truly unique look. This apartment is a showroom for how beautiful and decadent Italian design has been over the decades, and centuries, and also how the architects and designers working there today continue to push the boundaries and redefine just what Italian luxury can look like. Let's see their interpretation of elegance and style!
This main room of the apartment features a closed off kitchenette, elegant dining room and chairs, industrial inspired lampshades, a large comfortable sofa, antique furniture and personal, framed artwork hanging on the walls.
Through it's eclectic mix of styles and objects, the personalities of the owners, and their individual taste make themselves immediately apparent.
Perhaps the most noticeable and unusual feature of the main room has to be the collection of glowing, back lit traditional Italian motifs gracing the rear wall above the kitchen area.
What an exciting twist on tradition!
With a customized cabinet built to fit exactly into this awkward space, the designers manage to make it somewhere special. The washbasin is an elegant and modern design surrounded by sleek faucets and uncomplicated decorating.
A large mirror increases the feeling of the space, while a bright spotlight installed high on one side gives plenty of artificial light, to compensate for the lack of natural light.
It's a similar story in the shower, with all fittings being nothing but the best, and of the sleekest designs. And if you look closely enough, you will notice a slight embossed texture covering the walls, adding that extra something that elevates this design.
Looking back past the custom vanity, you can see the cohesive style of the bathroom. Not only is the washbasin elegant and modern, but so is the toilet, and the bidet.
Walls are white to keep the room looking clean and contemporary.
This room is really one of a kind, thanks again to custom built furniture and unexpected detailing. The bed is separated from an elevated study area by a plywood wall full with holes that actually have a double purpose. Not only do they add interest and personality to the space, but they also act as cupboard handles, cleverly disguised within the design.
Making it obvious how this house got it's name, the elevated study really is a unique addition to the bedroom. Built up on plywood, a small desk, a set of metal draws and a single chair sit next to one wall.
A long narrow bookshelf is installed along the ceiling, beautifully framing the window on one side, and becoming a practical storage place in the study.
And finally, we take a look from the highest level, down to the main floor. And as from down on the ground, it is clear to see the amount of attention these designers give to the smallest of details, and the imaginative designs they come up with, right down to the shape of the stairs leading up to the study.
We hope you love the blend of unconventional with traditional that this apartment is full of as much as we do!
And for another home with a similar, sophisticated style, take a look at this one.