The Italian home full of exquisite details

Milan-based architects DISEGNOINOPERA are well known for their love of fine furniture, attention to detail, subtle use of color, understated design and use of high quality craftsmanship. And this house, dubbed 'House in Two Heights' has their signature style all over it.

Not only that, but it also blends modern materials and lighting with traditional Italian textures and raised motifs, producing a truly unique look. This apartment is a showroom for how beautiful and decadent Italian design has been over the decades, and centuries, and also how the architects and designers working there today continue to push the boundaries and redefine just what Italian luxury can look like. Let's see their interpretation of elegance and style!