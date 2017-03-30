Geometry geeks: this apartment is for you!

Dubbed 'The House of Emma', this 1022 ft² home is a blend of bold shapes, strong contrasts and geometric designs. The beauty lies in the details, with even the smallest corner being finished perfectly and exactly. This focus on flawlessness and finery is in part, due to the location and cultural inheritance of the architects.

Based in Milan, the architectural firm DISEGNOINOPERA appreciates smooth, elegant design that is also fully functional. From the full wall shelving unit in the sitting room, to the extendable mirror in the bathroom, and especially in the flooring, they have chosen designs and materials that are sophisticated and mature.

The color palette is also of a similar nature in refined gray, white and black with wooden detailing, and a hint of yellow in the bathroom grouting for a pop of freshness. This home celebrates craftsmanship in all aspects, and we are delighted to give you a closer look at it today. So let's step inside.