Geometry geeks: this apartment is for you!

Dubbed 'The House of Emma', this 1022 ft² home is a blend of bold shapes, strong contrasts and geometric designs. The beauty lies in the details, with even the smallest corner being finished perfectly and exactly. This focus on flawlessness and finery is in part, due to the location and cultural inheritance of the architects.
Based in Milan, the architectural firm DISEGNOINOPERA appreciates smooth, elegant design that is also fully functional. From the full wall shelving unit in the sitting room, to the extendable mirror in the bathroom, and especially in the flooring, they have chosen designs and materials that are sophisticated and mature.
The color palette is also of a similar nature in refined gray, white and black with wooden detailing, and a hint of yellow in the bathroom grouting for a pop of freshness. This home celebrates craftsmanship in all aspects, and we are delighted to give you a closer look at it today. So let's step inside.
The living room is a stunning mix of patterns—from the herringbone patterned wooden flooring to a full grid shelving unit installed along one wall.
The neutral white walls really make the furnishings and wooden flooring stand out, embracing the clash of lines and change in direction. Wooden squares of various sizes covering sections of the bookcase balance out the room.
With it's simple shapes, neutral color palette and understated style, the living room is classic while remaining contemporary. A small, circular dining table with twisted leg detail is accompanied by two minimalist style chairs. The large white woven lampshade hanging over the center of the table completes the space.
Now to the kitchen. The sliding glass doors with gridded metal framing and chess board tiling on the splash back board continue the grid format that was used in the shelving unit in the lounge.
White cupboards and silver appliances perfect the sleek, sophisticated style.
The wooden bedside table, rounded lampshade and luxurious bed linen, and lightweight curtains are a testament to the high standards and good taste used throughout this home.
The mission of these designers is to keep it all simple, but do it all stupendously well.
As in the kitchen, the streamlined silver handles complete the clean look in the hallway and kid's bedroom. All fittings and hardware are practical and durable, while being utmost stylish.
But this is where it becomes really apparent that the focus is on the best of the best. All faucets, handles, connectors and buttons are of the finest quality and operate in the smoothest way possible. This is an unabashedly new apartment!
Now we give our attention to the flooring. This idea of breaking up the wooden panels with gray ones is one of the many added details in the apartment that really show off the dignified taste of the designers.
And one final detail: the yellow grouting between the tiles that we mentioned earlier. These surprising details are what this design team has become known for, and what they do best. They definitely go to show that even when an apartment is understated, it is never boring.
