Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Geometry geeks: this apartment is for you!

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
La Casa di Emma, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera Modern Bathroom Ceramic Black
Loading admin actions …

Dubbed 'The House of Emma', this 1022 ft² home is a blend of bold shapes, strong contrasts and geometric designs. The beauty lies in the details, with even the smallest corner being finished perfectly and exactly. This focus on flawlessness and finery is in part, due to the location and cultural inheritance of the architects

Based in Milan, the architectural firm DISEGNOINOPERA appreciates smooth, elegant design that is also fully functional. From the full wall shelving unit in the sitting room, to the extendable mirror in the bathroom, and especially in the flooring, they have chosen designs and materials that are sophisticated and mature. 

The color palette is also of a similar nature in refined gray, white and black with wooden detailing, and a hint of yellow in the bathroom grouting for a pop of freshness. This home celebrates craftsmanship in all aspects, and we are delighted to give you a closer look at it today. So let's step inside. 

This way and that.

La Casa di Emma, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera Modern Living Room Engineered Wood Grey
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

The living room is a stunning mix of patterns—from the herringbone patterned wooden flooring to a full grid shelving unit installed along one wall. 

The neutral white walls really make the furnishings and wooden flooring stand out, embracing the clash of lines and change in direction. Wooden squares of various sizes covering sections of the bookcase balance out the room. 

Black and white.

La Casa di Emma, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera Modern Dining Room Black
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

With it's simple shapes, neutral color palette and understated style, the living room is classic while remaining contemporary. A small, circular dining table with twisted leg detail is accompanied by two minimalist style chairs. The large white woven lampshade hanging over the center of the table completes the space.  

Subtle colors; striking style.

La Casa di Emma, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera Modern Kitchen White
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

Now to the kitchen. The sliding glass doors with gridded metal framing and chess board tiling on the splash back board continue the grid format that was used in the shelving unit in the lounge.

White cupboards and silver appliances perfect the sleek, sophisticated style.  

Soft curves and light fabrics.

La Casa di Emma, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera Modern Bedroom White
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

The wooden bedside table, rounded lampshade and luxurious bed linen, and lightweight curtains are a testament to the high standards and good taste used throughout this home. 

The mission of these designers is to keep it all simple, but do it all stupendously well. 

Both form and function.

La Casa di Emma, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera Modern Kid's Room Wood Beige
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

As in the kitchen, the streamlined silver handles complete the clean look in the hallway and kid's bedroom. All fittings and hardware are practical and durable, while being utmost stylish.  

Nothing but new.

La Casa di Emma, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera Modern Bathroom Grey
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

But this is where it becomes really apparent that the focus is on the best of the best. All faucets, handles, connectors and buttons are of the finest quality and operate in the smoothest way possible. This is an unabashedly new apartment! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Designer details.

La Casa di Emma, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera Modern Bathroom Ceramic Black
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

Now we give our attention to the flooring. This idea of breaking up the wooden panels with gray ones is one of the many added details in the apartment that really show off the dignified taste of the designers. 

A quiet surprise.

La Casa di Emma, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera Modern Bathroom Ceramic Yellow
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

And one final detail: the yellow grouting between the tiles that we mentioned earlier. These surprising details are what this design team has become known for, and what they do best. They definitely go to show that even when an apartment is understated, it is never boring. 

For more incredible Italian design, take a look around these five chic city apartments

2 modern homes where plywood is the star!
What do you think about this subtle, yet stylish aesthetic?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks