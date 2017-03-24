Incredible colors for your internal walls!

When it comes to creating gorgeous, eye-catching interior walls that are a perfect representation of you and your style, one of the main things to take into account is color. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the hues you choose for your walls will not only define the furniture that you later pick, but they will also have a massive impact on your mood and the ambiance of your property as a whole too, so it's crucial that you pick the perfect shade! We've found a design team that really knows how to use color, so we want to show you some of their real and rendered projects today, in a bid to see which tones appeal to you the most. Don't forget that once in place, if you don't like a color, it can be a pain to cover it, so be really sure that you've opted for something spectacular, which you can live with!
In terms of Feng Shui, jade green is a wonderfully positive color that is said to aid positive energy flow and, you can't deny that it also looks great! In a large living room, it works wonderfully well, but always think about proportions of rooms, in terms of how bold you go with color, as this could be a nightmare in a tiny bathroom!
One of the most popular colors for 2017, pale gray offers a new neutral tone to play with and has a calming, soft feel. It also works really well with natural materials, but does need some coziness adding in, if you don't want a space to get too cold or sterile.
Cool, calm and sophisticated, pastel tones are really popular right now and we think this green is gorgeous! Looking as fresh as a spring day, it adds life and vitality to a room, while still being pale enough to, almost, be something of a neutral base. It looks great with white as well.
What a color for a bedroom! Can't you just imagine waking up every morning with the sun shining through your window and elevating some yellow walls to a gloriously dazzling and warm level of style? We can! You'd never wake up in a bad mood again!
We bet that you thought we wouldn't talk about white walls, as we might have considered them too boring, but think again! Fantastic white walls are SUCH and asset to a home and offer the perfect basis for extra decor and funky touches. It's not boring, it's classic!
If you like the idea of white but know that it would be too bright and plain for your walls, think along a neutral theme and consider something like a warm cream or pale coffee tone. The vibe of your room will be friendly and comforting, but the walls won't be too much of an eye-catching element.
Do you like the darker side of interior design? Then you HAVE to consider black walls, if only in part! We think that black walls look amazingly stylish and demonstrate some serious confidence in your choices as well, so go for it! You can always offset them with some white, for balance!
It might make us sound a little traditional, but baby blue in a nursery is the perfect choice, regardless of the gender of your baby! It's wonderful for everywhere else too, as the cool yet gentle look is adaptable to any room and really works with natural materials, such as wooden floors.
