Changing the way you eat: 12-step guide to good habits!

They say that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but we want to help you turn those intentions into good, healthy habits that will allow you to enjoy a long and happy life! We're not turning into hippies or anything, but there is a lot to be said for a nutritious, balanced diet that focus on providing you with the energy you need, instead of sugars that you don't, and it all starts in the kitchen! You don't need to call in a kitchen planner to redesign your space for you though, as it's all a case of buying the right foods, storing them within easy reach and picking up some new recipes that will make healthy food taste fantastic

Isn't it time you became a whole lot healthier? 

Well come with us now and find out how easy and enjoyable it could be!

1. It all starts with your kitchen.

If you're determined to eat more healthily, you need to have a purge in your kitchen. Chuck out any junk food, unhealthy treats and things you know you can't resist and replace them with low-fat, highly nutritious snacks instead! Don't waste the junk food though, as a family member or friend will be glad to have it!

2. Swap cakes and cookies for fruit.

Apparently, it takes 30 days for something to become a habit and one that you need to develop is reaching for fruit instead of sugar-filled cakes and cookies. Yes, fruit has sugar in it as well, but it's a natural sugar that is easier to digest and will take the edge off a sweet-craving.

3. Sandwiches CAN be good for you.

BREAD IS NOT THE ENEMY! If you think that a sandwich can't be a healthy and filling meal, then you're wrong, but you need to watch how much butter you put in there and the sauces that you finish them off with. Stick to low-fat fillings and pad everything out with plenty of veggies!

4. Take a packed lunch to work with you.

Eating on the go makes healthy habits impossible to develop, so always try to take a packed lunch with you to work. You can absolutely control what you eat by doing this and you will even save money, as well as notches on your belt. Just resist the vending machines and you're all good.

5. Reach for the greens!

Still feeling hungry after your healthy meal? Then you need to start adding extra vegetables to your food! Perfect for filling you up but for few calories and very little fat, veggies are better as a filler than fruit, as they don't have as much sugar.

6. Grill, don't fry!

If you want to get serious about developing healthier habits, it's time to ditch the frying pan and start grilling! If you season food well enough, you don't need to go adding fatty cooking liquids or sauces and grilling actually keeps more of the good stuff in your food.

7. Make meals fun.

If you want everyone on the house to start eating more healthily, you might need to make it fun, at the very least, for the kids. Show them that healthy food can be interactive, cute on their plate and that it will make them feel really good and you'll have some in-house cheerleaders to keep you motivated!

8. Swap out white bread for wholewheat.

As we said, bread is not your enemy, but white bread? Well, that's pretty rubbish! Swap out your processed white loaves for something with grains, wholemeal or, if you think you might have some intolerance, reach for the gluten-free options! It would be even better if you bake your own bread too! Zucchini loaves anyone? YUM!

9. Experiment with veggie cooking styles.

If you always boil your vegetables, you might find them bland and boring, so mix things up a little! Try your hand at a sauté, or how about steaming or poaching? Get to grips with herbs and spices that you like the taste of too, as they will instantly perk up a boring meal!

10. Keep snacks in the fridge.

If you want good habits to become second nature, you need to make the transition phase as easy as possible, so always have healthy snacks prepared and ready to grab out of the fridge. Bowls of raw peppers, peeled fruit and healthy dipping sauces will all make eating so much more fun and simple.

11. NO carbonated sugary drinks!

This should be a common sense tip for you, but just in case it isn't; you need to ditch the coke and start sipping on water! If you can't face life without your favorite fizzy drinks, switch to sugar-free versions first and then transition slowly to water. Don't forget that carbonated water is hella refreshing, but has zero negative health connotations!

12. Read up on healthy recipes.

Boredom leads to contempt, which is how lazy habits are formed, so if you want to avoid finding yourself 100 kg heavier in the blink of an eye, grab some recipe books and start experimenting! Keeping food exciting, new and dynamic, as well as really honing your craft in the kitchen, will stop you from taking convenience food for granted and relying on it. Come on guys; YOU GOT THIS!

For a little more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: Small kitchens that are full of character! 

Are you ready to embrace a healthier you?

