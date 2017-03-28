12 unique bathrooms that make getting up worth it

If you are like us and have trouble getting out of bed in the morning, then take a look at these bathrooms. Featuring eye-catching patterned tiles, amazingly detailed surfaces, interesting wall patterns and loud colors, they will immediately brighten your morning and wake you up quicker than you can say 'one cup of coffee please'.

Not all of them are huge, so you can easily recreate them in your city apartment, or experiment with a bold design in your guest bathroom. Featuring luxurious marble vanities, illuminated mirrors, door less showers, integrated wet areas or indulgent shower heads, each and every one of these bathrooms has that special detail or unusual feature that will keep you in them for an extra 5, 10, or 15 minutes.

So not only will these bathrooms be the reason you get out of bed, but they will probably also make you late for work, they are that enjoyable and relaxing! Let's see exactly what makes them so good.