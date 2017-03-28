Your browser is out-of-date.

12 unique bathrooms that make getting up worth it

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
If you are like us and have trouble getting out of bed in the morning, then take a look at these bathrooms. Featuring eye-catching patterned tiles, amazingly detailed surfaces, interesting wall patterns and loud colors, they will immediately brighten your morning and wake you up quicker than you can say 'one cup of coffee please'.

Not all of them are huge, so you can easily recreate them in your city apartment, or experiment with a bold design in your guest bathroom. Featuring luxurious marble vanities, illuminated mirrors, door less showers, integrated wet areas or indulgent shower heads, each and every one of these bathrooms has that special detail or unusual feature that will keep you in them for an extra 5, 10, or 15 minutes.

So not only will these bathrooms be the reason you get out of bed, but they will probably also make you late for work, they are that enjoyable and relaxing! Let's see exactly what makes them so good. 

1. Natural wood, huge glass windows and colored tiles complete the dream bathtub area.

Atelierhaus in Königswusterhausen , Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Industrial style bathroom
2. Marbled surfaces make this small bathroom a luxurious and decadent one.

Hotel Villa Mérida, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Commercial spaces Hotels
3. This glassed off garden and wet area emulates an outdoor shower, and is good as the real thing.

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom Red
4. Make frosted glass a part of your bathroom wall, and you also can, quite literally, bathe in light.

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style bathrooms
5. Raw and rough concrete walls and an neighboring garden make this bathroom belong on a Greek island.

Casa de los Espejos, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
6. Colorful, complimentary (or contrasting) tiles can make any corner a stand out one.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
7. And when used over large surfaces, tiles will transform a bathroom into an unforgettable artwork.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
8. This small space gets daring with a painted red ceiling and circular details all over.

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
9. Not only do floating vanities save on space, they also look absolutely stunning!

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
10. In-built shelves, concealed sinks and bright floors add a Mediterranean ease.

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
11. Exposed brickwork and stone walls work beautifully with rounded furnishings.

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
12. Dramatic shapes with washed out colors make this rustic inspired bathroom unique and glamorous.

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style bathroom
Take a look at how these bathroom designers turned a mediocre bathroom into a refined retreat here

New Orleans homes that redefine amazing design! (with plans)
If you don't see it here, describe your dream bathroom to us in the comments below

