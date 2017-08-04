Modern architecture: The home built around an old Oak tree

Using the existing old Oak, Madrone and Redwood trees in the forests of the Santa Lucia mountains to determine the shape, positioning and layout of the house, the architects at FELDMAN ARCHITECTURE have created a totally unique, bespoke house that works in harmony with the surrounding landscape.

One tree in particular holds center court in this Californian ranch—it is a 100 year old Valley Oak that sits in the middle of the structure, roots spreading out underneath the foundations. So because the home is built in a horseshoe-shape around this tree, it receives both shadow from the overhanging oak canopy and the streams of sunlight that flows into the rear facades. It is a beautiful structure that instead of bulldozing a flat piece of land to build on, works with all the existing bumps, hills and flaws, making them an integral part of the overall design.

Let's take a look around this intelligently and sensitively designed property.