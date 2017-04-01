This colorful family home is oozing with style + floor plans!

When lively colors, trendy furniture and smart decor ideas come together, you get a house like Musterhaus Falkenberg 139, stylishly illuminated by the lighting experts at Licht-Design Skapetze GMBH & CO. KG. With an exterior that is replete with country style charm, this residence surprises with ultramodern and bright interiors. Bright hues like green, yellow, and pink pop up here and there to create a youthful and interesting ambiance no matter where you go. Composed of two floors, the home receives oodles of natural light and caters to the need of both adults and kids in the family.
Soft and elegant shades of gray lend classic country charm to the walls of the facade, while the red-tiled sloping roof looks so quaint. Numerous glass windows in sleek white frames flood the home with sunlight, while lush green bushes make for a picturesque setting.
Warm wooden flooring and smooth white walls create a cozy and bright atmosphere in the living room. A splash of fluorescent green and stylish gray seating invites you to experience some lively moments here.
Generous splashes of green pair with smooth white surfaces in this fashionable open kitchen, for a youthful look. Large glass windows bring in loads of natural light, while modern appliances and neat cabinets make working a dream here. The island features inbuilt cabinets with frosted glass shutters and they are lit from within too.
The gorgeous wooden flooring merges the kitchen with the dining seamlessly, to ensure convenient communication. Sheer white drapes lend a dreamy vibe, while sleek, trendy furniture make mealtimes enjoyable.
Though minimally furnished, the bedroom looks stylish and soothing. Soft, neutral hues and a cozy wooden floor make you feel welcome, while cove lighting creates a magical ambiance after dark.
Filled with ample natural light, the study room wows with glossy and sleek furniture and a stunning blue and green cabinet. The sliding screen for the glass door flaunts large lettering for a retro feel.
Energetic hues like sunny yellow, hot pink and bold black and white stripes make the daughter’s bedroom a fascinating space. Stylish and comfy furnishing and tons of natural light add to the attraction and cheerful quality here.
A white and gray color palette and large smooth tiles define the spaciousness and elegance of this bathroom. A smart half-wall holding the sinks and mirrors separates the WC from the trendy tub. Green accessories and sunlight make for a refreshing setting.
From this plan, you can appreciate the large garage and the spacious open plan interiors. The living area integrates nicely with the dining and kitchen, so that the house feels expansive.
Three sizable bedrooms and a large bathroom constitute the first floor, allowing all inhabitants to enjoy their own space and move around comfortably.
