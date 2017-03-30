14 sensual staircases to carry you home

There's a lady who's sure all that glitters is gold, and she's buying a stairway to heaven.

So said Led Zeppelin, maintaining the outdated notion that heaven is the goal and the staircase is a just a means to an end.

But Ralph Waldo Emerson had it right the first time when he said,

’It's not the destination, it's the journey’

So in sticking it to the man, and staying true to our individualism, we have decided to show you a collection of staircases that prove the illustrious point our dear friend Waldo was making.

Our journey will take us through the sublime Serengeti of spirals, to the humble habitats of the switchback. We will traverse the titillating terrain of modernity, venturing through the gloomy swamps of retro-sans-rails, before finally reaching our destination across a blasted landscape of wrought-iron, marble, stone and sleek wood.

Gird yourselves well adventurers, for what we attempt is not for the faint-hearted. Our steps may echo in empty halls, but our footprints will live on, in eternity.

Onward, to staircases!