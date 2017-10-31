Your browser is out-of-date.

Fifty shades of dark to pimp up your home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style dining room
Today’s homify article celebrates the might of dark colors, when it comes to decking up spaces- interior as well as exterior. The common practice is to go for light colors bypassing the darker shades, turning to dark hues only when a bold look is needed. However, the darker tones can lend a remarkable finesse to any space when employed thoughtfully.

Be it the exterior facade, or interior spaces like the living room, bedroom, home office, or kitchen, a darker color can impart dollops of sass and elegance. Walls, ceilings, floors, furnishings, furniture, cabinets, sanitary ware and upholstery—the list of elements that can be dolled up using dark shades is mind boggling. Many times, the darker hues of hardwood also add a novel dimension of modishness to the elements. Any style- Scandinavian, country, modern, rustic, classic or minimalist- can be teamed up with the dark colors to bedeck the home. Also, the wonderful combination of dark hues with smart lighting cannot be overlooked.

Oftentimes, only the dapper touch of black is recognized for the sophistication it imparts to the different spaces & parts of the home, overlooking all the other colors in their dark tonalities. In this article, let us walk through 37 examples of the magnificence of dark colors OTHER THAN BLACK to marvel at the latent magic of the different dark hues, that interior designers & room decorators have bowed to, of late. Here we go!

1. Genteel warmth of Moss Green for lounging.

Dark Moody Living Space Gracious Luxury Interiors Living room Green
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Dark Moody Living Space

Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors

2. Violets & dark Gray ring in the chic restful essence in this bedroom.

Fleur -Variation- Wallpaper La Aurelia Walls & flooringWallpaper Purple/Violet wallart,wallcovering,wallcoverings,wallpaper,flowers,floral,design,mural,walldesign,la aurelia
La Aurelia

Fleur -Variation- Wallpaper

La Aurelia
La Aurelia
La Aurelia

3. Accent colors complement the textures & shapes to fill the room without cluttering it. Don’t miss the lighting effect!

Living Room with Accent Colors The KariGhars Modern Living Room
The KariGhars

Living Room with Accent Colors

The KariGhars
The KariGhars
The KariGhars

4. Soft calming feel of the walls adds to the heartiness of wood in this tropical dining room.

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style dining room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

5. Contemporary bathroom sophistication in dark Gray.

dark bathroom Human Voice Architects Modern Bathroom
Human Voice Architects

dark bathroom

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

6. Subtle yet bold & intense, mild yet vivid.

Living Room with Accent Colors The KariGhars Modern Living Room
The KariGhars

Living Room with Accent Colors

The KariGhars
The KariGhars
The KariGhars

7. Edwardian rusticity adorned by brick-colored jazz.

Edwardian dining room Style Within Rustic style dining room edwardian dining,dining room,traditional dining,fireplace surround,dark wooden floor,old dining room,classic dining room
Style Within

Edwardian dining room

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

8. Tranquil Taupe extends trendy repose.

Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia Inspiria Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom scandinavian bedroom,walk-in closet,bedroom lounge,cozy bedroom,contemporary bedroom,neutral colors,taupe colors,modern bedroom,reading corner,integrated tv wall,container house
Inspiria Interiors

Contemporary Interior for an apartment, Sofia

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

9. Eclectic woody charm meets Lime Green grace in this dining room.

Sala comedor. Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos Eclectic style dining room Concrete Green dining table,dining room,wood table
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

Sala comedor.

Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

10. Dining on hues of vibrant conviviality; look at those Prussian Blue walls!

Dining Room Grey Soft Furnishings Eclectic style dining room
Grey Soft Furnishings

Dining Room

Grey Soft Furnishings
Grey Soft Furnishings
Grey Soft Furnishings

11. Galactic poise in the darkest hues of Steel Gray.

SCENT OF MAN, Rachele Biancalani Studio Rachele Biancalani Studio Minimalist style bathroom Black
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

12. Bathed in the classic dazzle of Red with a golden touch.

Dining Room Fisher ID Classic style dining room
Fisher ID

Dining Room

Fisher ID
Fisher ID
Fisher ID

13. Garnished with a generous helping of dark Oak wholesomeness.

Heinz Dark Oak Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Kitchen Wood
Tim Wood Limited

Heinz Dark Oak Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

14. Dark gray and peppy suggestions of red bring refinement into this working space.

Res. Park, ArkDek ArkDek Eclectic style bedroom
ArkDek

ArkDek
ArkDek
ArkDek

15. Clean lines & dark wood enhance aesthetics in small dimensions.

​Small dark wood kitchen design LWK London Kitchens Modern Kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

​Small dark wood kitchen design

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

16. Classic hints of Peach for winsome space.

Higienópolis, Pereira Reade Interiores Pereira Reade Interiores Study/office
Pereira Reade Interiores

Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores

17. Dark hues complement minimalist details in this elegant room.

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Living room Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

18. Lighting forms the perfect accompaniment to the dark tones of heartiness here.

Cocina Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos Kitchen MDF Green kitchen,lighting
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

Cocina

Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos
Radrizzani Rioja Arquitectos

19. Chic colors & catchy patterns doll up this radiant modern niche.

Projeto Alto do Ipiranga SP, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Modern Study Room and Home Office
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

20. Game for some Crimson & dark Gray sumptuousness?

Kitchen Oui3 International Limited Modern Living Room
Oui3 International Limited

Kitchen

Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited

21. This Mustard feature wall provides an ideal backdrop for the work station, no?

Home office Adorn Interior Design Study/office
Adorn Interior Design

Home office

Adorn Interior Design
Adorn Interior Design
Adorn Interior Design

22. Textures & dark tones add to the jazz in this stylish nook.

Home Office, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Study/office
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

23. Dark Green accentuates the white accents to introduce a prim panache in this corridor.

Corridor Polygon arch&des Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Green Corridor,green,interior,design,loft
Polygon arch&amp;des

Corridor

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

24. Regal suggestion of dark Blue in deluxe white serenity.

Hallway Telnova Julia Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass Blue
Telnova Julia

Hallway

Telnova Julia
Telnova Julia
Telnova Julia

25. These hanging lights and the snazzy Gray ceiling absolutely nail it!

Kitchen Lighting Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors Kitchen Grey dark ceiling
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

Kitchen Lighting

Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors
Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors

26. Floral freshness & bright hues amp it up in colonial style.

True Colors – Variation – Wallpaper La Aurelia Walls & flooringWallpaper Multicolored wallpaper,wallcovering,wallcoverings,flowers,bouquet,green,white,red,pink,tulips,roses,tulip,rose,dutch,dutch
La Aurelia

True Colors – Variation – Wallpaper

La Aurelia
La Aurelia
La Aurelia

27. Flaming red for fantastic bathroom.

Projekt mieszkania w stylu glamour, Katarzyna Wnęk Katarzyna Wnęk Modern Bathroom Red
Katarzyna Wnęk

Katarzyna Wnęk
Katarzyna Wnęk
Katarzyna Wnęk

28. Spreading the industrial cheer in Canary Yellow.

Tęczowe M5, Kraupe Studio Kraupe Studio Industrial style bedroom
Kraupe Studio

Kraupe Studio
Kraupe Studio
Kraupe Studio

29. Pixel-like face of palliative Green aspect.

tile facade brandt+simon architekten Modern Houses Ceramic Green tiles,ceramic,facade,window,green,pixel,pixel
brandt+simon architekten

tile facade

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

30. Orange oomph & engineered wood for modernity.

Striking Kitchen Cabinetry Craigie Woodworks Modern Kitchen Engineered Wood Orange Bright Orange,'
Craigie Woodworks

Striking Kitchen Cabinetry

Craigie Woodworks
Craigie Woodworks
Craigie Woodworks

31. Spellbinding Blues.

Big Blue Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,abstract,geometrical
Pixers

Big Blue

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

32. Mosaic tiled magnificence in Green.

Mi Casita : Carmen's, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
KUBE architecture

Mi Casita : Carmen's

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

33. Browns & Grays for lounging in modish coziness.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern Living Room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

34. How about a fresh pop of flamboyance?

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

35. Homespun essence of colorful fulfillment.

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Kitchen
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

36. Ideal for large spaces & believed to radiate positive energy in terms of Feng Shui, Jade Green is a visual treat as well!

Wohnwelt Vintage, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

37. If a neutral theme is what you prefer, this warm cream or pale coffee tone would be great, exuding a friendly & comforting vibe without looking too showy.

Wohnwelt Classic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

makasa
makasa
makasa

All these dark-toned rooms have given us such a sultry and relaxing feeling, we think we're ready to ditch the white walls. What about you? Which color will you go for?

When are you going to unleash the dark flair in your snug pad?

