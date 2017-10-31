Fifty shades of dark to pimp up your home

Today’s homify article celebrates the might of dark colors, when it comes to decking up spaces- interior as well as exterior. The common practice is to go for light colors bypassing the darker shades, turning to dark hues only when a bold look is needed. However, the darker tones can lend a remarkable finesse to any space when employed thoughtfully.

Be it the exterior facade, or interior spaces like the living room, bedroom, home office, or kitchen, a darker color can impart dollops of sass and elegance. Walls, ceilings, floors, furnishings, furniture, cabinets, sanitary ware and upholstery—the list of elements that can be dolled up using dark shades is mind boggling. Many times, the darker hues of hardwood also add a novel dimension of modishness to the elements. Any style- Scandinavian, country, modern, rustic, classic or minimalist- can be teamed up with the dark colors to bedeck the home. Also, the wonderful combination of dark hues with smart lighting cannot be overlooked.

Oftentimes, only the dapper touch of black is recognized for the sophistication it imparts to the different spaces & parts of the home, overlooking all the other colors in their dark tonalities. In this article, let us walk through 37 examples of the magnificence of dark colors OTHER THAN BLACK to marvel at the latent magic of the different dark hues, that interior designers & room decorators have bowed to, of late. Here we go!