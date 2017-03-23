A chic home that cost just $60k (with floor plan)

Before we begin to show you this beautiful home, we want to make it clear that the cost of the project is very much affected by where this home was built, as, clearly, you wouldn't be able to replicate this for the same money, in Manhattan! We still think that it is inspiring though and you will be seriously impressed by how much was considered and included for just $60k!
The architects that created this wonderful family home had a clear vision as to what a family home should include and offer and with that taken care of, aesthetics were obviously the next concern, as we don't think you can say that this looks like a budget build! With chic white styling, gorgeous detailing and a terrifically sociable rear terrace in place, we think this home looks a million dollars, even if it didn't cost anywhere near that. Let's take a look!
At first glance, this home might look fairly minimal and simple, but there are a host of subtle architectural details that make it so special. That sleek white concrete porch, for one! Using natural stone cladding to offer some textural contrast, having an integral garage and planning such beautiful landscaping have all created a picture perfect home that looks anything but low-cost.
What did we say? We told you that there was a superb rear terrace in place here and we certainly weren't lying! A super sleek and glossy patio has helped to make so much more of the rear garden here and offers endless social potential, not to mention a safe and happy spot for children to play in! Imagine being able to keep an eye on your children, from the comfort of your living room… well with all the glazing in place here, you could!
With just under 1140 ft² to play with ere, the interior is surprisingly generous. So much so, in fact, that there are two comfortable children's rooms, a master suite, spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/living room area and a wonderful double garage. With a pitched roof design in place, there would also be scope for extending, up into the loft! What a roomy house!
We really are loving this trend for open spaces that flow into one another with a natural grace, as they seem to make the best use of the available area and here, there is a really beautiful contemporary scheme in place that amplifies the genius even more! Low-level furniture helps to make this one-story house feel taller and more vast, while massive amounts of glazing allow natural light to simply drench the whole space. The flow from sofa to dining table to kitchen is just wonderful!
Do you not think that the use of glass wherever possible, in place of solid walls, is inspired here? Not only does it help to make the space feel exponentially larger, it also allows for easy supervision of children, out in the garden, and makes for a far more contemporary take on a traditional family home. If you have an enclosed rear space, we can't see any reason to not take this style inspiration to your architect!
We all know that in a family home, the kitchen is the command center and what a vantage point this one is! The U-shaped design offers maximum counter space, while also allowing for a huge number of cabinets to be stowed underneath. This is so fantastic, as it negates the need for top cupboards, which would have made the area feel too enclosed and almost cramped. Finished in classic and cool white, this is a kitchen that means business, stays clean and caters to every need.
What a home and all for just $60k! That's got to be some kind of architectural wizardry!
