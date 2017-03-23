Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Stunning swimming pools that really make a splash!

press profile homify press profile homify
Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Loading admin actions …

Well, we are going to declare that summer is officially on its way, which means that your garden needs some serious thought! You don't want to wait for endless sunny days to suddenly think that you need to add a little fabulous functionality to your outdoor space, which is why we firmly believe that NOW is the time to get a pool drawn up, built and ready to use. 

Ask your construction team and they'll tell you that with a design chosen and some space allocated, the process of actually bringing your pool dreams to life will be a simple one, but you need to know what you want! Tropical paradise styling? Minimal chic? There are so many phenomenal pool styles to choose from that this decision can be a tough one to make, but as ever, we are here to help! We've found a seemingly endless array of INCREDIBLE swimming pools to show you today, so grab a coffee, take a seat and enjoy looking at all of them to find your perfect pool. We won't interrupt you with words, as we think these pictures say so much more than we ever could, so if you're ready to get started, let's dive in!

1. Family style.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

2. Big but cozy.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

3. Holiday!

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

4. Serene.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

5. Green.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

6. Minimal.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Quirky shape.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

8. Perfection.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

9. Olympian.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

10. Country charm.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

11. Homey.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

12. Picturesc.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

13. Full of Sun!

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

14. To lounge in.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

15. Odd shape.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

16. Fun for the kids.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

17. The back yard pool.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

18. Summertime!

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

19. Perfect!

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

20. Pretty incredible.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

21. With a view.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

22. Decked to perfection.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

23. Clean lines.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

24 Rustic charm.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Modern Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

For even more pool ideas, take a look at this article: Start planning your summer with these 7 prefabricated pools.

An amazing 3 story home with floor plans!
Which one would suit your home? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks