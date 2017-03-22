9 fatal mistakes that make your home look ugly

When trying to create a stunning home that has a great look and a wonderful feel, there are a number of pitfalls that you need to avoid. Interior designers are experts at sidestepping these really unfortunate mistakes, but us amateur decorators need all the help we can get, which is why we're going to tell you about the most common errors that you should be actively trying to avoid! By the end of this article, you won't be at risk of ruining otherwise beautiful motifs and genius ideas by making silly, avoidable mistakes, so let's get started.
While room to room, you can experiment with styling choices, in one area, you need to be consistent. Don;t start adding in new colors for no reason or disjointed motifs, as they are what you'll notice, even if you have a host of other really good ideas in place!
There is no excuse for putting up with bad lighting! It's impractical, makes your home look drab and totally overshadows prettier, more impactful additions. Bathrooms and kitchens always seem to be really prone to terrible lighting choices, so remember to keep it bright, simple and effective!
We all love a wide variety of different materials, but that doesn't mean that they all need to be combined in one space! Try to keep like with like, so organic and man made will often be separate, and only have a maximum of three different composites in one room. If you don't, things will get really busy!
Every home has some small and awkward spaces that are hard to deal with effectively, but trying to force the issue by turning them into something that doesn't work well is a travesty! When in doubt, just leave the function out and have a bare space that looks clean and unfussy.
We don't need to tell you this, do we? Just in case you always ignore this tip, we are going to make it very clear and unavoidable for you… CLUTTER MAKES YOUR HOME LOOK AWFUL! Clear surfaces, clean spaces and a positive flow of energy always look, feel and function much better.
If you choose a design accent that looks amazing, don't be tempted to put it everywhere! it probably looks great, in part, because it is a contrast against other, more neutral elements in your home, but if you have it everywhere, it will lose its special appeal and look really dull!
Just because something is the norm, it doesn't mean that you have to put up with it! If you want to enjoy some more daring or even colorful design, then go for it! The worst that can happen is that you have to return to the original state. This is really key in terms of facade finishes, as boring render can really bring you down, but a coat of paint could make all the difference.
Corridors and hallways have a natural propensity to be a little dark and gloomy but you can take an active stance against this by making sure that you decorate with light colors, make the most of natural light and add in some seriously effective artificial lighting too. Just try it and your once gloomy spaces will triple in perceived space.
We've saved the biggest design no-no for last, just to make sure that it stays in your memory! Having too much furniture in a room simply swallows up all the available space, makes it feel cluttered, busy and hard to navigate and eventually, you'll just grow to hate it! Less can be more, in terms of furniture, so ficus on quality, impactful pieces, as apposed to quantity of items!
