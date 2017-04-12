A beautiful home made of traditional materials

Today we will take an in-depth look at another impressive home projects, which comes to us all the way from Scotland. As you will see when we investigate the home a little more closely, this home is representative of the images and atmosphere we associate with traditional homes from the British Isles—ample stonework, warm wood, gentle appearance, and pastoral appeal.

The below granite farmhouse is a beautiful piece of architecture to be found in Aberdeen. Roundhouse Ltd. Architects, responsible for this project, sought to improve the frontage of the property and to modernize the interiors. This had to be done within the dimensions of the original home and without losing the essence of the property. This may seem like a daunting task to many, but we can clearly see that the architects in question approached the challenge with confidence and subsequent positive results.

Join us now to inspect the work done and to see how the traditional and modern had been married up in this quaint farmhouse.