A smart design house with all the floor plans

At homify, we strive to offer you innovative & engaging home inspiration and today’s article is no different. It talks about a Studio project in New Orleans, LA, wherein architects from studioWTA have added a novel touch to an existing mid-century residence.
At the back-side of this ranch-style home, the architect team has designed a studio and guest pavilion to serve as temporary accommodation for visitors and permanent space for the owners’ creative pursuits like fine art and music, while emphasizing on dissolving the line demarcating interior & exterior space as an environmental experience. The existing yard is a luxuriant garden space, cultivated throughout the year by the owners.
This project covering 600 square feet in total & costing US Dollars 125,000 involves a huge studio with concealed storage for guitars and other such fittings for music aficionados. The studio space is proportioned for ample filtered light and acoustic performance for live guitar play & recorded music. A low sloped, dual height standing seam metal roof caters to programmatic requirements & existing building conditions.
The residential quarters for guests also offer contemporary comforts with thoughtful detailing. The adjacent tranquil bathroom bears custom-made cypress vanity, mirror & wardrobe, in addition to a marble-clad shower and bench with infinity-edge window to blur the indoor/outdoor separation further. Cross ventilation is facilitated by over sized sliding glass doors & smaller operable windows and a bathroom skylight provisions for venting from that area.
The jazzy interior includes smooth epoxy-coated floors and wood lath as a wall finish to ring in visual warmth & acoustic absorption into the space. To better the building’s thermal envelope, exterior Ipe-wood siding in a rain-screen assembly & blown-in insulation have been incorporated. Custom metal door & window frames add to the sophistication of this bespoke project.
Enough said, let’s have a look!
The large entrance with sliding doors connects the studio to the terrace & garden, facilitating the blending of interior and exterior spaces. Smaller openings like the low horizontal window supplement this and allow cross-ventilation, reducing the need to make use of the building’s mechanical systems. Custom-designed black matte metal window and door trim detailing adds a pop of style to the simplicity of the elevation.
Warm Ipe siding in different widths, set up in a rain-screen assembly, imparts excellent water protection & enhances thermal performance of the building’s envelope.
These images show the location of new addition, its floor plan, installations, fixtures & fittings. The existing minimalist house has been provided with modern accents for this aesthetic rear side addition.
What a picture of relaxation! The Ipe wood exterior siding and wood joist roof overhang along with the interior wood lath & beaded board finishes connect the interiors with the garden outside, lending a true retreat ambiance. Negligible change of elevation between the interior & exterior augments the indoor/outdoor connection further.
Moving in, you can see the artistic touches adorning the media room/ studio. The guitar storage wall boasts of a cork-tile finish, offering acoustic absorption alongside a textural shift and a convenient spot for hanging creative works-in-progress. The flamboyant couch, interesting coffee tables and floating wall cubbies complement the singularity of the wood lath.
This view of the media room/ studio shows the bathroom space of the existing house. A lower ceiling height selected for the bathroom provides a more intimate space and gels well with the existing roof beyond. The skylight frames the tops of the evergreen Oak trees on the street in front of the house; a sandblasted portion on the right is so positioned to maintain privacy from the windows of the adjacent property. Clever design!
Peeking at the bathroom, the original black-stained cypress vanity and wardrobe provide a striking contrast with the clear & light hued birch plywood of the studio’s LP and turntable storage components.
The glossy white floor is common to both the spaces.
This close-up of the window trim detail shows the interior accents whereby the horizontal window is slotted into the wall plane, cleanly breaking the lath pattern & neatly framing a soothing vista of the lush garden outside. Did you see that window decor?
Clad in cork tile, to the left, is the guitar shelf. The front/ “pinup” surface is set out from the exterior wall, in alignment with an opening opposite the one in the image, offering a storage alcove with a number of shelves nearly 12” wide.
The wood lath has been slightly angled at the corners, forming a gentle curve rather than an abrupt change in direction in those particular locations.
Looking at this view of the studio’s southeast corner, you can see that the vertical window with a mini planter adorns this nook. Window trim here matches that of the one in the lath-finished wall, conveying simple detailing.
The LP storage bench has a hidden section for the turntable, with open shelves provided below for the receiver & other equipment. Adjacent to the turntable cabinet is one for flat storage of sketches, etc.
The vertical niche at the corner houses an LED tape light that illuminates it after dark.
Heroing the underlying idea of serenity, the custom-made vanity, mirror box and wardrobe leave you speechless with their remarkable design. The cypress stained black lends an ethereal quality to the patina finish on the pieces as visible here. The dainty wardrobe has been designed to breathe through the spaces between its slatted elevations. The washbasin and the glossy floor provide a lovely contrast with the delicate black tonality. Concealed behind the mirror is an LED tape light which, when illuminated, accentuates the floating quality of the offset mirror in its dapper box frame. Some bathroom, this!