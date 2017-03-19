A smart design house with all the floor plans

At homify, we strive to offer you innovative & engaging home inspiration and today’s article is no different. It talks about a Studio project in New Orleans, LA, wherein architects from studioWTA have added a novel touch to an existing mid-century residence.

At the back-side of this ranch-style home, the architect team has designed a studio and guest pavilion to serve as temporary accommodation for visitors and permanent space for the owners’ creative pursuits like fine art and music, while emphasizing on dissolving the line demarcating interior & exterior space as an environmental experience. The existing yard is a luxuriant garden space, cultivated throughout the year by the owners.

This project covering 600 square feet in total & costing US Dollars 125,000 involves a huge studio with concealed storage for guitars and other such fittings for music aficionados. The studio space is proportioned for ample filtered light and acoustic performance for live guitar play & recorded music. A low sloped, dual height standing seam metal roof caters to programmatic requirements & existing building conditions.

The residential quarters for guests also offer contemporary comforts with thoughtful detailing. The adjacent tranquil bathroom bears custom-made cypress vanity, mirror & wardrobe, in addition to a marble-clad shower and bench with infinity-edge window to blur the indoor/outdoor separation further. Cross ventilation is facilitated by over sized sliding glass doors & smaller operable windows and a bathroom skylight provisions for venting from that area.

The jazzy interior includes smooth epoxy-coated floors and wood lath as a wall finish to ring in visual warmth & acoustic absorption into the space. To better the building’s thermal envelope, exterior Ipe-wood siding in a rain-screen assembly & blown-in insulation have been incorporated. Custom metal door & window frames add to the sophistication of this bespoke project.

Enough said, let’s have a look!