A trendy and practical container home of 300 ft²

Building or purchasing a traditional house has become a very expensive process over the past few decades. But this has only encouraged people to look for more affordable, simple and modern solutions. Container homes constructed from shipping containers have especially gained prominence in this regard. They are prefabricated and can be easily assembled onsite, are cost-effective, and can be customized to meet your exact needs. If you are moving somewhere else for work, then this house can be disassembled and transported as well!

Since the advantages of a container home cannot be emphasized enough, we will take you through one today. Put together for a small family by the home builders at Berman Kalil Housing Concepts, this residence is very functional, smartly-planned and comfortable. A very modest area of 300 ft² has been efficiently utilized with the help of trendy and minimalist furniture and soothing colors. Read on to know more.