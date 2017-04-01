Your browser is out-of-date.

A trendy and practical container home of 300 ft²

Square Elephant, Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts
Building or purchasing a traditional house has become a very expensive process over the past few decades. But this has only encouraged people to look for more affordable, simple and modern solutions. Container homes constructed from shipping containers have especially gained prominence in this regard. They are prefabricated and can be easily assembled onsite, are cost-effective, and can be customized to meet your exact needs. If you are moving somewhere else for work, then this house can be disassembled and transported as well!

Since the advantages of a container home cannot be emphasized enough, we will take you through one today. Put together for a small family by the home builders at Berman Kalil Housing Concepts, this residence is very functional, smartly-planned and comfortable. A very modest area of 300 ft² has been efficiently utilized with the help of trendy and minimalist furniture and soothing colors. Read on to know more.

Simple and modern facade.

Front of the Square Elephant
Made from shipping containers, the walls of the house have retained their original texture and lend an industrial chic quality to the structure. Glass folding doors that ensure natural illumination and ventilation, black steel frames and an industrial style roof add personality too. The house seems to hover above the ground, since the deck rests on stone columns. From here, you can clearly appreciate the open plan layout of the interior and the spaciousness of the airy deck too.

Compact yet stylish living.

Square Elephant Living Area
The living area is cleverly merged with the dining, thanks to the lack of unnecessary interior walls and space-saving furniture. The color palette is mostly neutral here, though a red cushion adds spunk to the corner of the sofa.

Smart kitchen.

Shipping Container Kitchen
Simple and elegant colors like white, grey and black make this modern kitchen very soothing. A large glass window floods the space with natural light, while modern appliances and smooth cabinets make cooking and storing a dream.

Passionate master bedroom.

Square Elephant, Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts
Despite the simplicity of the furniture, this small master bedroom comes to life, thanks to the bold red cushions! Cozy textiles and trendy reading lights affixed to the headboard make this room relaxing and ideal for some bedtime reading.

Lovely kids’ bedroom.

Square Elephant, Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts
Bunk beds save lots of floor area in the kids’ room, while plump cushions in bold colors and printed fabrics break the monotony of white. A tall and practical shelf aids in organizing clothes, blankets and toy bins with ease.

Neat bathroom.

Square Elephant bathroom
Note how the small size of the bathroom has not stopped it from becoming a neat, clean and refreshing space. Bright white tiles, a large mirror and trendy sanitary wares make it look bright, spacious and comfortable. Sunlight and fresh air also enter this space with ease.

Take another tour - A new wooden home with a touch of old glamour

This colorful family home is oozing with style + floor plans!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

