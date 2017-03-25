Your browser is out-of-date.

25 ways to use reclaimed wood in your home

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Reclaimed wood has been steadily rising in popularity with furniture designers and interior decorators, and it's not hard to see why. Well-worn oak cabinets that are full of beautiful imperfections don't need much work to look great. Thick planks of timber that have been stripped back and re-stained look amazing as floorboards in apartments. Old boards can be converted into table tops, wardrobes or kitchen cabinets for a unique look. Even old barn doors, with a new coat of paint can be repurposed as interior doors.

There are hundreds of opportunities to up-cycle and reuse old wood in your home. So here are just 25 ways for you to have a unique wooden piece of furniture or feature that celebrates all of the marks, holes, paint and character of reclaimed wood. 

1. Custom countertop.

Custom Island with Reclaimed Wood Countertop STUDIO Z Kitchen
STUDIO Z

Custom Island with Reclaimed Wood Countertop

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

Because it is already well worked and 'broken in', reclaimed wood is ideal to use on kitchen countertops, or islands. 

2. Dented and durable.

Industrial reclaimed Coffee Table Frances Bradley Living roomSide tables & trays Industrial,reclaimed,coffee table,industrial table
Frances Bradley

Industrial reclaimed Coffee Table

Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley

This handmade dining table is made from reclaimed 2 inches thick industrial boards and joined to steel legs for stability and strength. 

3. Chunky coffee table.

homify Living roomSide tables & trays
homify

homify
homify
homify

A heavy piece of timber like this makes a great sturdy coffee table—just be careful when moving it! 

4. A headboard from old boards.

homify Industrial style bedroom Solid Wood Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wooden headboard can solve two problems at once, by acting as both decoration and furniture. It can frame your bed as well as providing a base for wall mounted lamps.  

5. Moving exterior doors inside.

homify Industrial style windows & doors Wood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

What used to be a sliding barn door, is now a unique feature for this bathroom. The frosted glass insert is a great way to let extra light in. 

6. Piece of history.

homify Dining roomTables
homify

homify
homify
homify

With wood originally from the floor and walls of old French Railway Wagons, this beautiful oak table makes for interesting dinner conversation.

7. Take the old and make it new.

2D Antiche essenze, krayms A&D - Fa&Fra krayms A&D - Fa&Fra BathroomStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
krayms A&D—Fa&Fra

krayms A&D - Fa&Fra
krayms A&D—Fa&Fra
krayms A&D - Fa&Fra

Stripped back pieces of wood can be newly constructed into cabinets, shelves, wall mountable boxes, you name it!

8. Holes and all.

Deben Dining table in reclaimed French oak Salvation Furniture KitchenTables & chairs
Salvation Furniture

Deben Dining table in reclaimed French oak

Salvation Furniture
Salvation Furniture
Salvation Furniture

This table top is made from more beautiful French oak, this time from coal carriage boards, complete with the original boltholes from former fixings.

9. Colorful personality.

Casa das corujas, A+R arquitetura A+R arquitetura
A+R arquitetura

A+R arquitetura
A+R arquitetura
A+R arquitetura

Original paintwork and color flecks on reclaimed timber make it the perfect fit for a bright interior of an urban apartment.  

10. Crafting century old wood.

Mary Rose Reclaimed Wood TV Stand On Wheels homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Wood effect
homify

Mary Rose Reclaimed Wood TV Stand On Wheels

homify
homify
homify

This unique, handcrafted television cabinet is made from wood over 100 years old, and would be ideal for an industrial style loft apartment. 

11. Wooden wardrobe doors.

Reclaimed Wardrobe Facit Homes Modern Bedroom
Facit Homes

Reclaimed Wardrobe

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

To add a bit of warmth to a room, reclaimed wood is an ideal surface for large wardrobe doors. 

12. Fill the gaps.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
homify

homify
homify
homify

If the planks of wood you want to use aren't sitting flush next to each other, pour resin in between any gaps or unwanted holes to solidify them together. 

13. Roughed up.

Reclaimed Boat Wood Breakfast Bar Stools BluBambu Living Kitchen
BluBambu Living

Reclaimed Boat Wood Breakfast Bar Stools

BluBambu Living
BluBambu Living
BluBambu Living

These breakfast bar stools are made from reclaimed boat wood, bringing a bit of a rough, rustic feel to the streamlined modern kitchen. 

14. Solid walls.

homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using a similar technique to the coat rack and door above, this cool feature wall has the gaps between the timber filled in with a colored resin, producing a striking contrast. 

15. A colorful coffee table.

Cable Reel Dining Table Frances Bradley Dining roomTables Upcycled,reclaimed,dining table,kitchen table,industrial table,cable drum,cable reel,reclaimed table
Frances Bradley

Cable Reel Dining Table

Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley

Here, the end of an old wooden cable drum has been re-imagined as a coffee table with bright yellow painted metal legs added. 

16. Multi-purpose pieces.

homify Living roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

Most wooden boxes can be transformed into cabinets, tables or stands just by adding metal legs or stands. Who would've thought looking good was so easy?!

17. Perfectly flawed.

Reclaimed Pine floorboards The British Wood Flooring Company Living room Reclaimed Pine floorboards
The British Wood Flooring Company

Reclaimed Pine floorboards

The British Wood Flooring Company
The British Wood Flooring Company
The British Wood Flooring Company

Probably one of the most striking looks you can achieve at home with reclaimed timbre are laying down wooden floorboards. They make any home, no matter the size, look expensive and luxurious. 

18. Wood with white.

CUCINA EVOLUTION, wood evolution wood evolution KitchenBench tops
wood evolution

wood evolution
wood evolution
wood evolution

Wooden fronted cupboards are an inexpensive and effective way to break up the white surfaces in modern kitchen. 

19. Well-worn walkway.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Planks of old wood are usually the perfect width to use for stairs and staircases. They will also provide you with plenty of grip! 

20. Easy to experiment with.

Reclaimed timber Robert Hughes Garden Design Industrial style garden
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Reclaimed timber

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Reclaimed timber is inexpensive and easy to come by, so if you are wanting to build a large garden shed or pergola, it's the perfect material. 

21. A fine finish.

Rustica 2 Door 1 Drawer Reclaimed Wood TV Stand homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Wood effect
homify

Rustica 2 Door 1 Drawer Reclaimed Wood TV Stand

homify
homify
homify

Once treated, sanded and restored, this cabinet is transformed into a luxurious and unique piece of furniture. 

22. Customize with color.

Farringdon Reclaimed Wood TV / Plasma Stand Modish Living Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Wood effect
Modish Living

Farringdon Reclaimed Wood TV / Plasma Stand

Modish Living
Modish Living
Modish Living

You don't need to leave the wood natural either, with a colored stain or light wash over the top, you can customize cabinets to be exactly how you want.  

23. Minimal style with little money.

Industrial Square Coffee Table from our Urban Chic Range Big Blu Furniture Living roomSide tables & trays
Big Blu Furniture

Industrial Square Coffee Table from our Urban Chic Range

Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture

By simply pairing a plank of wood with two identical metal frames, you can have a unique, industrial coffee table like this, all without breaking the bank. 

24. Home office addition.

Industrial office Desk swinging monkey designs Study/officeDesks
swinging monkey designs

Industrial office Desk

swinging monkey designs
swinging monkey designs
swinging monkey designs

Another option: an office desk with addition steel castors that can be moved exactly where you want, and is able to be scuffed up. 

25. Stylish seating.

Bespoke table and fitted benches. Jude Burrows Interior Design Dining roomChairs & benches
Jude Burrows Interior Design

Bespoke table and fitted benches.

Jude Burrows Interior Design
Jude Burrows Interior Design
Jude Burrows Interior Design

And finally, an additional idea to complement a reclaimed table—built-in seating. This grey washed wood with oxidized iron details looks stunning as a seating area. 

If you love reusing and repurposing what you can, then take a look at these container homes for the ultimate recycling project. 

High on style: a stunning city home
Have you already used reclaimed wood in your home? Tell us how below

