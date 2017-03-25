25 ways to use reclaimed wood in your home

Reclaimed wood has been steadily rising in popularity with furniture designers and interior decorators, and it's not hard to see why. Well-worn oak cabinets that are full of beautiful imperfections don't need much work to look great. Thick planks of timber that have been stripped back and re-stained look amazing as floorboards in apartments. Old boards can be converted into table tops, wardrobes or kitchen cabinets for a unique look. Even old barn doors, with a new coat of paint can be repurposed as interior doors.

There are hundreds of opportunities to up-cycle and reuse old wood in your home. So here are just 25 ways for you to have a unique wooden piece of furniture or feature that celebrates all of the marks, holes, paint and character of reclaimed wood.